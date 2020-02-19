Shooting of teen in Charles County appears ‘drug-related’

A 17-year-old has been arrested for the killing of a Charles County high school student, and targeted killing appears to be "drug-related."

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a Charles County, Maryland, high school student, and the sheriff’s office said the targeted killing appears to be “drug-related.”

Darryl Edward Freeman, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested Wednesday, just a day after 17-year-old Bradley A. Brown was found shot to death in his driveway.

Freeman was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and other related charges, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brown was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the “shooting was not random and appears to be drug-related.”

Brown was a senior at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. He was also the son of a Prince George’s County police officer; a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said earlier that there is no evidence so far to suggest the shooting is related to his father’s work in law enforcement.

North Point High School had a support team Wednesday that included counselors and peer workers.

“This is a heartbreaking time for Bradley’s family and our school community. We all the feel the loss, and Bradley’s contribution to North Point will long be remembered,” Principal Daniel Kaple said in a letter to the school community.

Brown was enrolled in the school’s criminal justice program and was on the cross-country team.

The Charles County government tweeted Wednesday morning that it would be flying the county flag at half-staff in honor of Brown, who they also called a county government employee.

Comm Pres Collins ordered the Charles Co flag lowered half-staff effective immediately, in honor of Charles Co Govt employee & North Point High student, Bradley A. Brown. @NorthPointHS pic.twitter.com/QGskq7lJMm — Charles County Govt (@CharlesCoMD) February 19, 2020

Anyone with more information about this shooting can call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Share tips anonymously with Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, or submitting the tip online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.