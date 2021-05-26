MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Changes coming to DC’s walk-up COVID-19 vaccine sites

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 26, 2021, 3:21 PM

Several walk-up coronavirus vaccination sites in D.C. are closing and adjustments are coming to others, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health announced Wednesday.

Most of the changes will happen the last week of June.

  • Arena Stage will close on June 27
  • RISE Demonstration Center will close on June 30
  • UDC will close on June 24
  • Walter E. Washington Convention Center will close on June 20
  • The Turkey Thicket Recreation Center and the Kenilworth Recreation Center close on May 31.

D.C.’s COVID-19 testing site at Judiciary Square will be shuttered after Friday, but test kits will continue to be available at 16 libraries across the city.

Moving forward, the city said it will release daily COVID-19 data Monday through Friday. Data from the weekend will be included in Monday’s report.

The full list and schedule of D.C. walk-up sites can be found at coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc.

