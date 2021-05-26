Changes coming to DC’s walk-up COVID-19 vaccine sites

Several walk-up coronavirus vaccination sites in D.C. are closing and adjustments are coming to others, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC health announced Wednesday.

Several walk-up coronavirus vaccination sites in D.C. are closing and adjustments are coming to others, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health announced Wednesday.

Most of the changes will happen the last week of June.

Arena Stage will close on June 27

RISE Demonstration Center will close on June 30

UDC will close on June 24

Walter E. Washington Convention Center will close on June 20

The Turkey Thicket Recreation Center and the Kenilworth Recreation Center close on May 31.

D.C.’s COVID-19 testing site at Judiciary Square will be shuttered after Friday, but test kits will continue to be available at 16 libraries across the city.

Moving forward, the city said it will release daily COVID-19 data Monday through Friday. Data from the weekend will be included in Monday’s report.

The full list and schedule of D.C. walk-up sites can be found at coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.