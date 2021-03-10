CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Coronavirus » Target partners with CVS…

Target partners with CVS to bring COVID-19 vaccines to Virginia, Maryland

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 10, 2021, 3:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Retail giant Target is partnering with CVS Pharmacy to bring coronavirus vaccines to more than 600 stores across the country, including locations in Virginia and Maryland.

Target announced the move Wednesday.

“Target already supports CVS-administered vaccinations each year for the flu, shingles and pneumonia, and we’ll continue to partner closely as they administer the vaccine while following state and federal guidelines,” the company said in a news release. “We’re also making fitting rooms available to CVS at select stores to host appointments.”

Target said it will be providing more support for vaccination efforts in the coming months.

“That’ll mean continuing to work with CVS to offer vaccines to guests and team members within stores,” the announcement said. “We’ll also continue to support public vaccine education efforts, like the newly launched Health Action Alliance and the Ad Council’s new campaign which focuses on reaching communities of color hit particularly hard during the pandemic.”

Locations by city or town are listed online.

As of Tuesday afternoon, all locations across both Maryland and Virginia were listed as “fully booked.”

The vaccine is not yet available in any D.C. CVS pharmacies.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

After a decade-long hiatus, earmarks appear to be headed back to the Congressional appropriations process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up