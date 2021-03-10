Target partners with CVS to bring COVID-19 vaccines to Virginia, Maryland

Retail giant Target is partnering with CVS Pharmacy to bring coronavirus vaccines to more than 600 stores across the country, including locations in Virginia and Maryland.

Retail giant Target is partnering with CVS Pharmacy to bring coronavirus vaccines to more than 600 stores across the country, including locations in Virginia and Maryland.

Target announced the move Wednesday.

“Target already supports CVS-administered vaccinations each year for the flu, shingles and pneumonia, and we’ll continue to partner closely as they administer the vaccine while following state and federal guidelines,” the company said in a news release. “We’re also making fitting rooms available to CVS at select stores to host appointments.”

Target said it will be providing more support for vaccination efforts in the coming months.

“That’ll mean continuing to work with CVS to offer vaccines to guests and team members within stores,” the announcement said. “We’ll also continue to support public vaccine education efforts, like the newly launched Health Action Alliance and the Ad Council’s new campaign which focuses on reaching communities of color hit particularly hard during the pandemic.”

Locations by city or town are listed online.

As of Tuesday afternoon, all locations across both Maryland and Virginia were listed as “fully booked.”

The vaccine is not yet available in any D.C. CVS pharmacies.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.