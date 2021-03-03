CDC issues St. Patrick’s Day warning amid pandemic

The CDC advises against gathering with a crowd of friends for green beer and good times for St. Patrick's Day this year. But they have some pandemic-appropriate recommendations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with a warning about St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this month.

The agency advises against gathering with a crowd of friends for green beer and good times.

The CDC said gatherings to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day increase the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. So, they have some recommendations for celebrating safely this year. Consider gathering virtually, or with people who live with you, or outside and socially distant.

Here are some CDC suggestions for pandemic-appropriate celebrations:

Decorate your home in St. Patrick’s Day colors, shamrocks and leprechauns.

Have an outdoor neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day celebration with everyone at least 6 feet apart and wearing masks.

Watch a virtual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

If you’re determined to celebrate with friends, outdoors is safer than indoors.

Remember to stay at least 6 feet apart. Wear a mask indoors and outdoors. And even though it’s St. Patrick’s Day, the CDC suggests avoiding shouting or singing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. And avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose and mouth.

