Coronavirus vaccine FAQs: What you need to know

Across the D.C. area, officials are rolling out the coronavirus vaccines in phases. In general, vaccines are still limited to those in the health care field and some other front-line workers, as well as the area’s oldest residents. However, there are differences across each jurisdiction.

Virginia

Virginia is currently in its version of Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout. This includes front line essential workers, such as police and firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers; people 65 and older, people 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.

You can see more details about eligibility in Virginia on the state’s department of health website.

Virginia health officials announced the launch of a new statewide pre-registration system starting Feb. 16. (Fairfax County, however will not be participating in the statewide system.)

However, county health department clinics may have specific steps for registering for appointments and, given the low supply, may be prioritizing certain populations only:

In addition to health department clinics, some CVS pharmacies in Virginia are also offering the vaccine.

Maryland

In Maryland, the vaccination rollout statewide is now in Phase 1c, which includes residents 65 and older, as well as teachers and other front-line essential workers, such as grocery store workers. However, many local health departments — including Montgomery County, the state’s most populous — are still prioritizing shots only for those 75 and older in Phase 1b.

You can see the full list of people in Maryland’s Phase 1c on the state’s coronavirus website. However, remember, your local health department may only be prioritizing certain groups.

Maryland has a COVID-19 vaccine locator and map you can use to find a site near you. These sites include clinics run by local health departments, as well as sites run by hospital and retail pharmacies, such as Giant and Safeway. Be warned, however, that most sites are being hit with heavy demand and you might not be able to find an open appointment right away.

The state is also planning six mass vaccination sites across Maryland. In the D.C. area, there is mass-vaccine site already up and running at Six Flags in Prince George’s County. Appointments are required and can be made online. Again, there is extremely limited availability.

To get vaccinated at a clinic run by your local health department, you must pre-register. See links below to Maryland health departments in the D.C. area. Remember, local health departments may not yet be vaccinating Phase 1c groups (65+) even though they are eligible under state guidelines.

It’s also important when you receive a link to make an appointment, that you don’t share that with others or post it online in a Facebook group or Listserv. Officials say that results in ineligible people making appointments and gums up the works.

DC

In D.C., if you’re over 65 you can sign up for a shot by calling 855-363-0333 or using D.C.’s online portal. Here’s where you can make an appointment in D.C.