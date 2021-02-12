Va. to institute statewide COVID-19 vaccine preregistration system; Fairfax Co. to sit out

Virginia is beginning a statewide COVID-19 vaccination signup program, and that means local systems will shut down later Friday to integrate their waiting lists.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement that local vaccination registration systems will shut down at 5 p.m. Friday, and the new statewide system will start up Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Current waiting lists at local health departments will be folded into the statewide system, the health department said.

Virginia vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said at a media briefing Friday that the local systems will reopen, but they’ll link to the statewide site.

There’s one major exception: Fairfax County.

“The Fairfax Health District will not be using the new system at this time,” the Fairfax County Health Department said Friday. They said residents should not sign up at the state site but keep using the county system.

“They’ve worked really hard to build their own system,” Avula said; “we absolutely hope they’ll join soon.”

“During the weekend,” the state health department said, “the Commonwealth will de-duplicate, clean, and consolidate the data from the local health district systems.” People “will maintain their current status in the queue,” it added.

The most important changes that a statewide system will bring about, Avula said, include a standard form for all Virginians, so they’re giving answers to the same questions regarding what priority groups they belong to.

The new system will also address a widespread problem, he added: “There will be a confirmation on the screen when you actually put the info on the form,” and “you will also get weekly reminders” as to where you stand in the queue. Residents will also be able to check their status at any time.

The centralized system also provides a statewide call center, with 750 call-takers speaking English and Spanish, as well as third-party access to translators in 100 languages. This, Avula predicted, would help with questions of equity for people who don’t have easy internet access and who can’t jump onto a website first thing in the morning to snag an appointment.

Call-takers will be able not just to take appointments but answer general questions about COVID-19, Avula said.

Residents will give their address when they sign up, and their appointments will be in their local health districts, Avula said. Local districts “will still curate their own lists,” he said.

The phone number and web address will be provided next week.

