DC residents 65 and older can schedule COVID vaccines

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

January 11, 2021, 11:54 AM

District residents 65 and older can now schedule coronavirus vaccines.

“It should take only five minutes on the phone,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday.

“I know many of our seniors are eager to get this vaccine. It has been a long 10 months — for many seniors it has been very isolating and frightening, and people want to work together to get our community past this,” the mayor said.

She added that those making appointments will be asked for demographic information, their race, gender, age, medical history, COVID-19 history, contact information and insurance information.

After scheduling a vaccine appointment, either by calling 1-855-363-0333 or using D.C.’s online portal, residents will get a confirmation code that should be brought to their appointment along with ID. The call center can be reached from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and  from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Once they’ve received their shots, residents should be prepared to stay for 15 to 30 minutes for observation.

“You will receive a vaccination card, a printout that tells you which COVID vaccine you received, the date you received it, where you received it, and when you should return for your second shot,” Bowser said.

The vaccination is free.

“Those with insurance will not be charged a copay,” the mayor said. “Those without insurance would not be charged or turned away.”

D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt told reporters that there are known side effects associated with the vaccine from some people.

“We already know that the COVID-19 vaccine cause side effects in some people, such as pain at the injection site, sore muscles, fatigue or a mild fever,” Nesbitt said. “These reactions simply mean that the vaccine is working.”

She said the side effects don’t last longer than a day or two for most vaccine recipients.

A second dose can be scheduled after the first.

According to Bowser, 26,672 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the District.

DC coronavirus numbers

D.C. reported 202 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 31,993.

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported. So far, 821 District residents have died because of the virus.

Track the District’s data online.

Below are maps of cases by ward and neighborhood.

