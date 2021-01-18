Coronavirus vaccine FAQ: What you need to know

Across the D.C. area, officials are rolling out the coronavirus vaccines in phases.

Virginia

Virginia on Jan. 11 allowed 11 health districts, including six in Northern Virginia (Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Lord Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William) move into Phase 1b, which means front line essential workers, those age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps can sign up. You can find how to do that in your area here.

DC

In D.C., if you’re over 65 you can sign up for a shot by calling 855-363-0333 or using D.C.’s online portal. Here’s where you can make an appointment in D.C.

Maryland

In Maryland, the vaccination rollout has moved to Phase 1b — ahead of schedule — starting Jan. 18. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the move at a Jan. 14 news conference. Phase 1b includes older adults age 75 and older, those in assisted living facilities, teachers and child care providers are now eligible for the vaccines, which are being distributed by individual jurisdictions and require appointments.

The earlier Phase 1a was limited to hospital and health care workers as well as residents and staff of nursing homes.

In general, vaccines provided by the state to local areas are limited.

Next up is Phase 1c, which includes adults between 65 and 74, essential workers in lab services, food and agriculture production, manufacturing, and public transit and grocery store workers. Phase 1c is set to start Jan. 25.

You can keep track of where the Maryland is at on the various phases of the vaccine rollout on the Department of Health site.