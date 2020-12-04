How the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed in the DC area

D.C., Maryland and Virginia will receive shipments of their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid-December, and they have plans for who gets the vaccine when it arrives.

The deadline for states to draft plans for who will get the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine once it becomes available is Friday, and with coronavirus cases surging, D.C.-area officials have revealed plans for the capital region.

DC

The District will get 6,800 Pfizer doses, which will first be distributed to health care workers.

The city’s health care workforce is more than 80,000. So the allotment would cover less than 10% of that workforce. The federal government allotted vaccine doses by population but most of D.C.’s health care workers don’t live in the city itself.

“Approximately 75% of our more than 80,000 health care workers are residents of Maryland and Virginia and not the District,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. “So, we will keep pushing on to get the resources that we need.”

On Thursday, Bowser sent a letter to the Operation Warp Speed team, asking that they reconsider D.C.’s vaccine allotment by taking into account the workforce population rather than the residential population.

Maryland

Maryland will receive 150,000 doses in its first distribution of the Pfizer vaccine. The plan released by Gov. Larry Hogan says that those doses will go to health care workers and employees at nursing homes.

Those 150,000 doses that they receive in mid-December will only cover half of the states health care workers, according to Hogan.

Phase One of the vaccination distribution will cover frontline responders and health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients. Staff and residents of nursing homes and essential workers such as those in public safety and education fall into the Phase One plan as well.

Phase Two of vaccine distribution will go to the general public. Health officials said that the state will likely begin vaccinating the general public this spring.

Virginia

Virginia will receive roughly 70,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in the first wave.

Priority will be given to essential workers and those with health conditions that would put them at greater risk. Health care workers and residents of long-term care homes will be vaccinated first.

State epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake said that there are about 500,000 people who fit the description for the first wave.

“We fully expect to have enough vaccine for everybody,” Gov. Ralph Northam said during a news conference this week, “but it will take time.”

Northam predicted that all Virginians would be able to get the vaccine around late spring or early summer.

