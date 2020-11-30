DC Health’s Nesbitt: District could receive fewer vaccine doses than needed to start

D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said that, as things currently stand, the District is only slated to get about a tenth of what it believes it needs.

If you’re anticipating getting a coronavirus vaccine once it’s shipped to the District, you might want to temper your expectations.

D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said that, as things currently stand, the District is only slated to get about a tenth of what it believes it needs for its Phase One A group, which includes health care workers. That means shy of 8,000 doses, according to Nesbitt.

“And we are not looking at just D.C. residents who are health care workers, but health care workers from Maryland, Virginia, who are in the District. That number … has been refined to the 80,000 range,” Nesbitt said.

“It’s critically important to us that we receive sufficient doses of vaccine to vaccinate our workforce, and not just our population, as about 75% of health care workers in the District are residents of Maryland, Virginia,” she added.

Nesbitt said the number is “not necessarily final,” and D.C. has asked the federal government to reconsider.

“All we know at this point is that the Operation Warp Speed team and the CDC are providing allocations to states using what they call a ‘pro rata’ share by population,” Nesbitt said.

“We have requested that they reconsider and provide the District a pro rata share based on … our workforce, given our porous borders and other requests that they have made for us to vaccinate what they consider to be essential workforce in our region.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Nesbitt said the District has purchased one cold storage device to house the vaccine being produced by Pfizer, and added that, after identifying acute care providers and pharmacies which can also do so, “there’s substantial capacity in the District of Columbia for storage of that vaccine.”

“That would be sufficient to store any of the amount of vaccine that we would be expected to receive at any one given period of time,” she said.

DC coronavirus numbers

The District reported 104 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 21,552.

No additional lives were lost. So far, the death toll stands at 680.

Track the District’s data online. Below are maps of cases by ward and neighborhood.