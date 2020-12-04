COVID-19 surge puts Montgomery County schools’ winter sports on ice

Montgomery County Public Schools is pushing things back because of what it calls a surge in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Some students who play high school sports will soon get back to practice in Maryland, but it won’t be happening at Montgomery County Public Schools, the state’s largest school system.

Winter sports practices are allowed to start Monday in the state under an October decision by the Maryland State Board of Education.

“MCPS will continue with operations as outlined in the R.A.I.S.E. Reimagined Framework for virtual athletics, including the virtual spring athletic season that occurs December through the end of January,” the school system said in a statement Friday. “The COVID-19 Task Force for MCPS Athletics will continue preparing for the return of in-person activities and will provide additional updates and recommendations to MCPS leadership for consideration and review.”

The school system said that if health metrics allow for it, activities could instead begin when the first of its students return to classrooms in 2021.

That would be Jan. 12, under the latest proposal, even though most students would be getting the option to come back in phases starting Feb. 1.

The Montgomery County school board is expected to firm things up after a vote Dec. 15.

Statewide, winter competition is set to run from Jan. 4 through Feb. 13.

