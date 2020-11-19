CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. allowing early release for some prisoners | No change in Prince William Co.'s school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
National Zoo, Smithsonian museums will close Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases

Teta Alim

November 19, 2020, 1:38 PM

All recently reopened Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will close to the public starting Monday, Nov. 23.

The upcoming closure impacts eight Smithsonian facilities that had reopened so far in the D.C. region:

  1. National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia
  2. National Museum of African American History and Culture
  3. National Museum of American History
  4. National Museum of the American Indian
  5. National Portrait Gallery
  6. National Zoo
  7. Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum
  8. Smithsonian American Art Museum

There isn’t a reopening date for any of the facilities at this time.

The Smithsonian announced the closure Thursday amid rising COVID-19 cases in the region and across the U.S.

“The Institution’s top priority is to protect the health and safety of its visitors and staff. We will use this time to reassess, monitor and explore additional risk-mitigation measures,” it said in a statement.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

 

