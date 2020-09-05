Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the DC region

At least for the moment, you'll have to make an appointment in advance before heading to a testing site. Turn up without a referral, and you'll likely be turned away.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Editor’s Note: Many coronavirus testing sites across the D.C. region will be closed or operating on adjusted schedules during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are opening new coronavirus testing sites with both drive-through and walk-up options for adults, children and vulnerable populations as the pandemic grips the region.

Remember: You'll have to make an appointment in advance before heading to most of these testing sites. Turn up without a referral at a place that requires it, and you'll be turned away.

DC

D.C. Firehouses expanded its walk-up testing program to cover more days across eight firehouses. Each weekday, four firehouses will be available.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 4 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Engine 4 (2531 Sherman Ave. NW)

Engine 11 (3420 14th St. NW)

Engine 24 (5101 Georgia Avenue, NW)

Engine 31 (4930 Connecticut Ave. NW)

Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. — 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Engine 8 (1520 C St. SE)

Engine 10 (1342 Florida Ave. NE)

Engine 30 (50 49th St. NE)

Engine 33 (101 Atlantic St. SE)

George Washington University Hospital: Offers appointment-only tests for adults with a doctor’s referral. Schedule a video or phone consultation with a GW physician by calling 202-741-2765. If your order is placed by a non-GW health care provider, have them fill out this form and call 202-741-3595 for scheduling once their request has been processed.

Directions for walk-up testing (by appointment): Scheduled walk-up testing at 22nd and I Street NW, occur Monday through Friday with appointment hours from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Last day of drive-thru testing was June 11, 2020; walk-up testing remains open. More on when to arrive and what to bring.

Judiciary Square (F Street, NW between 4th and 5th Streets, NW): Open for free, walk-up COVID-19 testing. No appointment is needed. Those looking to get tested can register at a tent at the site, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anacostia (2241 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE): Replaced the United Medical Center site. No appointment needed. Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UDC-CC Bertie Backus Campus (5171 South Dakota Ave. NE): Available to any D.C. resident. Walk-ups do not need a prior appointment. Those looking to receive a drive-through test must make an appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333. Open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AllCare Family Medicine, Dupont Circle (1710 Rhode Island Ave. NW): After a telemedicine call with one of AllCare’s physicians, patients can schedule a drive-through visit during the site’s 30-minute daily testing window — Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Saturday from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Children’s National Hospital (at Trinity Washington University, 125 Michigan Ave. NE): Providing drive-up or walk-up testing for children and young adults up to age 22, after a health care provider’s referral. The site will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center (700 2nd St. NE): Walk-up and drive-through available to members after an e-visit and doctor’s order. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weeklong. See their website to schedule an appointment or call 202-346-3000.

CVS is opening three sites in the District for COVID-19 testing:

CVS Pharmacy, 845 Bladensburg Road NE, Washington D.C., 20002

CVS Pharmacy, 6514 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington D.C., 20012

CVS Pharmacy, 110 Carroll Street NW, Washington D.C., 20012

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

Farragut Medical and Travel Care (815 Connecticut Ave, NW): Offers testing for active viral infection and an antibody test that would show prior infection. Patients must call ahead to schedule an appointment. More information can be found on their website.

Maryland

Maryland’s Health Department has created an interactive map for residents to find the nearest testing sites to them.

Maryland is converting eight of its vehicle emissions inspection program (VEIP) facilities into COVID-19 testing sites.

For six VEIP facilities, patients must call their health care provider and ask for their test order to be sent to the Chesapeake Regional Information System (CRISP). Walk-ins are not accepted.

Anne Arundel County: Glen Burnie VEIP, 721 East Ordnance Road, Curtis Bay, 21226

Glen Burnie VEIP, 721 East Ordnance Road, Curtis Bay, 21226 Calvert County: Prince Frederick VEIP, 1035 North Prince Frederick Boulevard, Prince Frederick, 20678

Prince Frederick VEIP, 1035 North Prince Frederick Boulevard, Prince Frederick, 20678 Charles County: Waldorf VEIP, 28 Henry Ford Cir #2787, Waldorf, 20602

Waldorf VEIP, 28 Henry Ford Cir #2787, Waldorf, 20602 Howard County: Columbia VEIP, 6340 Woodside Court #1071, Columbia, 21046

Columbia VEIP, 6340 Woodside Court #1071, Columbia, 21046 Montgomery County: White Oak VEIP, 2121 Industrial Parkway, Silver Spring, 20904

White Oak VEIP, 2121 Industrial Parkway, Silver Spring, 20904 Washington County: Hagerstown VEIP, 12100 Insurance Way #5176, Hagerstown, 21740

Appointments must be made over the phone directly to the VEIP facilities in Baltimore and Harford counties.

Baltimore County: Owings Mills VEIP, 11510 Cronridge Drive, Owings Mills, 21117. The phone number 410-887-3816.

Owings Mills VEIP, 11510 Cronridge Drive, Owings Mills, 21117. The phone number 410-887-3816. Harford County: Bel Air VEIP, 1631 Robin Circle #3068, Forest Hill, 21050. The phone number is 443-843-8880.

Adventist HealthCare: Testing is only offered to those that meet appropriate criteria for hospitalization at four of its urgent care locations. Germantown (19825 Frederick Road), Laurel (14421 Baltimore Avenue) and Rockville (750 Rockville Pike) testing occur Monday through Friday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. The Takoma Park facility (7600 Carroll Avenue) conduct testing all day, weeklong.

Adventist Medical Group (10709 Indian Head Highway, Suite D, Fort Washington, 20744): The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents without appointment at this location. It is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It will be closed on Labor Day.

AllCare Family Medicine, Glen Echo (7307 Macarthur Blvd., Bethesda): After a telemedicine call with one of AllCare’s physicians, patients can schedule a drive-through visit during their location’s 30-minute daily testing window — Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or Saturday from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Anne Arundel County: The county’s health department will be administering test in the parking lot of 6701 Baymeadow Drive, Glen Burnie, on Monday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon; and Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Baltimore Convention Center: The Maryland Department of Health will begin operating a free COVID-19 testing site at the Baltimore Convention Center starting on June 17. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled online. Testing will occur Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

Cheverly Health Center (3003 Hospital Drive, Cheverly): The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents without appointment at this location. It is open from Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be closed on Labor Day.

D. Leonard Dyer Regional Health Center (9314 Piscataway Road, Clinton, 20735): The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents without appointment at this location. It is open from Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Labor Day.

Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center (7120 Contee Road, Laurel): The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents without appointment at this location. It is open from Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Labor Day.

Montgomery County: The county has free walk-in clinics at the following locations, with no appointment needed.

White Oak Recreation Center (1700 April Lane, Silver Spring, 20904), on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(1700 April Lane, Silver Spring, 20904), on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wheaton Community Recreation Center (11701 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, 20902), on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(11701 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, 20902), on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDC Mobile Trailer at Lakeforest Mall (701 Russell Avenue, Gaithersburg, 20877), on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Head to the parking lot near the food court, in front of the Ride On transfer station.

(701 Russell Avenue, Gaithersburg, 20877), on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Head to the parking lot near the food court, in front of the Ride On transfer station. Silver Spring Civic Building (8525 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, 20910), on Thursday, Sept 10, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

(8525 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, 20910), on Thursday, Sept 10, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plum Gar Community Recreation Center (19561 Scenery Drive, Germantown, 20876), on Friday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(19561 Scenery Drive, Germantown, 20876), on Friday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CDC Mobile Trailer at Recreation Department Administration Building (4010 Randolph Road, Silver Spring, 20902), on Friday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enter the testing site off Bushey Drive.

Rollingcrest-Chillum Recreation Center (6120 Sargent Road, Chillum): The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents without appointment at this location. It is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Labor Day.

Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center (8001 Sheriff Road Landover, 20785) The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents without appointment at this location. It is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Labor Day.

CVS is opening over 60 new sites in Maryland for COVID-19 testing:

Anne Arundel County

CVS Pharmacy, 2600 Annapolis Road, Severn, 21076

CVS Pharmacy, 503 South Cherry Grove Avenue, Annapolis, 21401

CVS Pharmacy, 7706 Milestone Parkway, Hanover, 21076

CVS Pharmacy, 975 Bay Ridge Road, Annapolis, 21403

CVS Pharmacy, 1500 Ritchie Highway, SWC, Arnold, 21012

CVS Pharmacy, Washington Boulevard and Montevideo Road, Jessup, 21075

CVS Pharmacy, 1102 Annapolis Road, Odenton, 21113

CVS Pharmacy, 8501 Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena, 21122

CVS Pharmacy, 7851 Telegraph Road, Severn, 21144

Baltimore City

CVS Pharmacy, 2504 North Charles Street, Baltimore, 21218

21218 CVS Pharmacy, 9519 Philadelphia Road, Baltimore, 21237

CVS Pharmacy, 2560 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, 21223

Baltimore County

CVS Pharmacy, 9305-9 Harford Road, Carney, 21234

21234 CVS Pharmacy, 9820 Belair Road, Perry Hall, 21128

CVS Pharmacy, 4140 Joppa Road, Nottingham, 21236

CVS Pharmacy, 10201 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, 21117

CVS Pharmacy, 500 Eastern Boulevard, Essex, 21221

Carroll County

CVS Pharmacy, 6040 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, 21784

Charles County

CVS Pharmacy, 4200 Altamont Place, White Plains, 20695

CVS Pharmacy, 3855 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, 20601

CVS Pharmacy, 3061 Technology Place, Waldorf, 20601

Frederick County

CVS Pharmacy, 1460B West Patrick Street, Frederick, 21701

West Patrick Street, 21701 CVS Pharmacy, 3350 Worthington Road, Urbana, 21704

21704 CVS Pharmacy, 8032 Liberty Road, Frederick, 21701

CVS Pharmacy, 5414 Rotary Avenue, New Market, 21774

CVS Pharmacy, 2040 Rosemont Avenue, Frederick, 21701

Harford County

CVS Pharmacy, 1008 Pulaski Highway, Havre De Grace, 21078

21078 CVS Pharmacy, 228 Mountain Road, Fallston, 21047

21047 CVS Pharmacy, 1013 Woodbridge Center Way, Edgewood, 21040

CVS Pharmacy, 7012 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, 20747

Howard County

CVS Pharmacy, 8197 Westside Boulevard, Fulton, 20759

CVS Pharmacy, 6383 Ten Oaks Road, Clarksville, 21029

CVS Pharmacy, 5405 Lynx Lane, Columbia, 21044

Montgomery County

CVS Pharmacy, 360 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, 20850

20850 CVS Pharmacy, 7809 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, 20814

CVS Pharmacy, 799 Rockville Pike, Rockville, 20852

CVS Pharmacy, 12215 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg, 20878

CVS Pharmacy, 15600 Columbia Pike, Burtonsville, 20866

CVS Pharmacy, 19901 Frederick Road, Germantown, 20876

CVS Pharmacy, 12825 Wisteria Drive, Germantown, 20874

CVS Pharmacy, 1580 Rockville Pike, Rockville, 20852

CVS Pharmacy, 20 Upper Rock Circle, Rockville, 20850

CVS Pharmacy, 11190 Viers Mill Road, Wheaton, 20902

Prince George’s County

CVS Pharmacy, 5910 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, 20770

20770 CVS Pharmacy, 5621 Sargent Road, Hyattsville, 20782

20782 CVS Pharmacy, 8201 Annapolis Road, New Carrollton, 20784

CVS Pharmacy, 7600 SE Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, 20772

CVS Pharmacy, 4840 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights, 20743

CVS Pharmacy, 5100 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro, 20772

CVS Pharmacy, 11100 Baltimore Avenue, Beltsville, 20705

CVS Pharmacy, 1910 Crain Highway, Bowie, 20716

CVS Pharmacy, 6001 Highbridge Road, Bowie, 20720

CVS Pharmacy, 8201 Oxon Hill Road, Fort Foote, 20744

CVS Pharmacy, 11906 Livingston Road, Fort Washington, 20749

CVS Pharmacy, 8601 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Glenarden, 20706

CVS Pharmacy, 3714 Branch Avenue, Hillcrest Heights, 20746

CVS Pharmacy, 7401 Annapolis Road, Landover Hills, 20784

Washington County

CVS Pharmacy, 1503 Potomac Avenue, Hagerstown, 21742

21742 CVS Pharmacy, 10 East Wilson Boulevard, Hagerstown, 21740

Wicomico County

CVS Pharmacy, 1016 South Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, 21801

Worcester County

CVS Pharmacy, 12001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, 21842

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

Germantown (20010 Century Boulevard): Montgomery County Health and Human Services provides testing by appointment on Mondays in the parking garage behind the Regal Theaters. Call the testing helpline at 240-777-1755 to make an appointment.

Kaiser Permanente has testing sites in Gaithersburg, Largo and South Baltimore. Like others in the area, they’re open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weeklong with an appointment required.

Medical Access Germantown (12321 Middlebrook Rd.): Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prospective patients must take the online prescreen questionnaire and call ahead to schedule an appointment. Patients will be screened in their car. 703-46-9881.

MedStar Health has testing locations in Bethesda (7801 Democracy Blvd.), Brandywine (13950 Brandywine Rd.), Chevy Chase (5454 Wisconsin Ave., 401, 301-215-9440), Gaithersburg (12111 Darnestown Rd., 301-926-3095), Hyattsville (6401 America Blvd., 301-276-8800), Waldorf (3064 Waldorf Market Pl., 301-932-5960) and Wheaton (11915 Georgia Ave., 301-942-4505). Call for appointments.

Patient First has drive-up locations in Rockville (726 Rockville Pike, (240) 238-0411 and press 5), Beltsville (10424 Baltimore Ave., 240-542-5987), Annapolis (2051 West St., 443-603-0758), Odenton (1110 Annapolis Rd., 443-351-3917) and Waldorf (2855 Crain Hwy., 240-427-1926). Call for appointments.

PM Pediatrics Urgent Care

Rockville, Greenbelt, Germantown, Annapolis, Laurel, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Timonium, Parkville

PCR and antibody testing at all locations for infants, children and adults

Walk-in or via online appointment 7 days a week

No pre-approval necessary

Results in approximately 1-3 days

Righttime Medical Care is offering testing at 19 of its locations. Referrals are not needed for either test. Schedule an appointment online or call 888-808-6483.

Rollingcrest-Chillum Recreation Center (6120 Sargent Rd., 301-883-6627) is offering testing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call for an appointment.

Six Flags America in Prince George’s County is a testing site Wednesdays and Fridays, and Gov. Hogan’s office announced that its hours will shift every week. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 11, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and neither a doctor’s note or an appointment is necessary. The Maryland Department of Health will administer the tests.

Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health maintains a testing site locator online.

Virginia Hospital Center (at 1429 North Quincy St., Arlington): As of April 14, patients are no longer required to be Arlington residents — but a physician’s referral is still needed before making an appointment. With your referral, call 703-558-5766 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays to schedule a drive-through test. Testing occurs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Inova Urgent Care: Operates three drive-through testing sites in the immediate D.C. area, all requiring a physician’s referral and appointment. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week. If you don’t have a primary care physician, call 1-855-IMG-DOCS. Patients tested can expect results in four to seven days.

Dulles South: 24801 Pinebrook Road #110, Chantilly, 20152 (Phone: 703-722-2500)

24801 Pinebrook Road #110, Chantilly, 20152 (Phone: 703-722-2500) North Arlington: 4600 Lee Highway, Arlington, 22207 (Phone: 571-492-3080)

4600 Lee Highway, Arlington, 22207 (Phone: 571-492-3080) Tysons Corner: 8357 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, 22182 (Phone: 571-665-6440)

Arlington Mill Community Center (909 South Dinwiddie Street, Arlington): Arlington’s first walk-up sample collection site, in partnership with the Virginia Hospital Center and Arlington Free Clinic. Patients with a clinician’s referral must schedule an appointment by calling 703-558-5766; residents without health insurance are welcome to call. Testing occurs Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Alexandria Health Care Center (5249 Duke St., Suite 100, Alexandria): Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Uses CDC criteria for testing. 703-212-2056.

MedStar Urgent Care (3610 King St., Alexandria): Open 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients must call ahead or go online to schedule consultation appointment. 703-845-2815.

CN Internal Medicine (5226 Dawes Ave., Alexandria): Open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDC testing criteria must be met. Call to receive more information on COVID-19 testing. Vehicle-side COVID testing appointments are scheduled between 2 and 4 p.m. Appointments are required at this location. Call 703-683-7220 if you need an appointment for a respiratory evaluation in their Old Town office.

CVS is opening 39 drive-thru testing sites across Virginia, including 17 in Northern Virginia. The sites are:

6400 Landsdowne Center, Alexandria

7205 Little River Turnpike, Annandale

3401 Charles Street, Bailey’s Crossroads

16712 Jefferson Davis Highway, Dumfries

10090 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax

3921 Prosperity Avenue, Fairfax

9009 Silverbrook Road, Fairfax Station

3401 Charles Street, Falls Church

1511 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg

4201 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

5832 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg

10000 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg

1020 Seneca Road, Great Falls

616 East Market Street, Leesburg

19305 Ruby Drive, Leesburg

6360 Hoadly Road, Manassas

902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford

Neighborhood Health @ Richmond Highway (6677 Richmond Highway, Alexandria): Patients must call first. 703-535-5568.

Medical Access Alexandria (7598 Telegraph Road, Alexandria): Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prospective patients must take the online prescreen questionnaire and call ahead to schedule an appointment. Patients will be screened in their car. 703-456-9881.

AllCare Family Medicine (6020 Richmond Highway, Suite 102, Alexandria): Drive-through testing can be scheduled after a video visit with a doctor at any AllCare location. With an appointment, an AllCare staff member will meet you at the back parking lot for a 30-minute testing window on weekdays between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., or weekends between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Next Care Urgent Care has a variety of locations in Virginia that are open 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

PM Pediatrics Urgent Care

Fairfax, Springfield, Herndon/Reston, Ashburn

PCR and antibody testing at all locations for infants, children and adults

Walk-in or via online appointment 7 days a week

No pre-approval necessary

Results in approximately 1-3 days

Neighborhood Health @ Merrifield Center (8221 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Suite 450, Fairfax): COVID-19 testing is available for both existing and new patients. Existing patients, with or without symptoms, should call (703) 535-5568 to request a testing appointment. New patients should call (703) 535-5568 to make an appointment for a telemedicine visit and request a testing appointment. Do not come for testing without an appointment. COVID-19 testing is free for uninsured patients who meet eligibility for our sliding scale fee. Testing costs are covered by Medicaid, Medicare and all health insurance, including group plans and individual health plans.

McLean Pharmacy (1392 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax): Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Patients must call first. 571-488-6030. New patients call 571-536-7611.

McLean Medical Center & Urgent Care (6858 Old Dominion Drive, Suite 102, Fairfax): CDC criteria testing. Walk in urgent care open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call for an appointment. 703-847-9800.

Loudoun Medical Group (211 Gibson St. NW, Leesburg): Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Physician referral required. To schedule an appointment, call Loudoun Medical Group’s COVID-19 Scheduling Line. CDC Testing Criteria. 571-707-2085.

Lorton Immediate Care — Family Medicine & Urgent Care (7740 Gunston Plaza Dr., Lorton): Open Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Telemedicine visit required before drive-thru testing, Schedule your telemed appointment on the AllCare website. 703-339-5858.

ALTMED Medical Center (8714 Sudley Rd., Manassas): Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 703-361-4357.

Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic (9380 Forestwood Lane, Unit B, Manassas): Open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Patients must qualify for the clinic. Testing is only done by appointment. 703-335-2779.

Nigh Watch Pediatric Urgent Care (1170 Sudley Manor Dr., Manassas): Open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 703-214-6564.

Virginia Medical Alliance, PC (5510 Alma Lane, Springfield): Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients seen by appointment only. Call first. 703-642-5990.

KidMed Urgent Care Stafford (20 Doc Stone Road, Stafford): Open Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Follows CDC and VDH testing criteria. Patients (newborn to 25 months) only, Patients will register in the cars, staff will triage patients over the phone. 540-602-7766.

ResourcePath Clinical Laboratory (45945 Trefoil Ln. Unit 175, Sterling): Anyone who wants a test can get a test with or without a practitioner order. Email info@resourcepath.net to order testing, ResourcePath is a CLIA-licensed and CAP accredited high complexity laboratory. 571-375-0755.

AllCare/Synergy Immediate Care (1980 Gallows Rd., Vienna): Open Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Open Saturday 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Telemedicine appointment must be conducted first. Then an appointment will be made for drive-thru testing. 703-942-5331.

Velocity Urgent Care (16422 Navigation Drive, Woodbridge): Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. yo 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 571-297-1437.

Medical Access Woodbridge (14527 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge): Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patients must take the online prescreen questionnaire and call ahead to schedule an appointment. Patients will be screened in their car. 703-570-1177.

Next Care Urgent Care — Woodbridge (12581 Milstead Way, Suite 103, Woodbridge): Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 703-897-5890.

Kaiser Permanente: Offers testing for members with a doctor’s referral at drive-through sites in Woodbridge, Tysons, Burke, Falls Church, Reston, Manassas and Fredericksburg. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weeklong.

Patient First Medical Center: Multiple sites. Testing by appointment.

This article will be updated with additional testing sites as they open. See something we’re missing? Drop us a line.

