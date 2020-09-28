After six months of pandemic-related closure, the Washington Monument is set to reopen on Thursday.

The National Park Service announced Monday that tickets to tour the landmark will be available online only starting Wednesday.

“It is a little bit of a return to normalcy,” said park service spokesman Mike Litterst. “And I think we’re starting to see a little bit more of that around town.

“With the Smithsonian’s having having opened and other museums and attractions opening seemed like it was a good time.”

Things will be a little different, too, to prevent anyone from getting sick: Face coverings will be required, and elevator capacity will be limited — four to eight at a time, as opposed to the usual 15 to 18. The monument also will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. each day for cleaning and disinfecting.

There will be a 10-minute time limit (per group) on the observation deck, and touchless hand sanitizers have been added throughout.

New hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Tickets will be available daily at 10 a.m. for the next day’s visits. Each ticket is good for up to four people in a group traveling together. (Also note there will be a nonrefundable reservation fee of $1.50 for each ticket.)

Enjoy it while you can. If the public-health situation around town worsens, Litterst said, things will change.

“We would be prepared to close it again,” he said.

