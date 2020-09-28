CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Coronavirus » Washington Monument reopens Thursday,…

Washington Monument reopens Thursday, with restrictions

Jack Pointer

September 28, 2020, 4:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The National Park Service announced Monday that tickets to tour the landmark will only be available online starting Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

After six months of COVID-19 pandemic-related closure, the Washington Monument will reopen on Thursday.

The National Park Service announced Monday that tickets to tour the landmark will be available online only starting Wednesday.

“It is a little bit of a return to normalcy,” said park service spokesman Mike Litterst. “And I think we’re starting to see a little bit more of that around town.

“With the Smithsonian’s having having opened and other museums and attractions opening seemed like it was a good time.”

Things will be a little different, too, to prevent anyone from getting sick: Face coverings will be required, and elevator capacity will be limited — four to eight at a time, as opposed to the usual 15 to 18. The monument also will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. each day for cleaning and disinfecting.

There will be a 10-minute time limit (per group) on the observation deck, and touchless hand sanitizers have been added throughout.

New hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Tickets will be available daily at 10 a.m. for the next day’s visits. Each ticket is good for up to four people in a group traveling together. (Also note there will be a nonrefundable reservation fee of $1.50 for each ticket.)

Enjoy it while you can. If the public-health situation around town worsens, Litterst said, things will change.

“We would be prepared to close it again,” he said.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up