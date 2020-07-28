Md. Health Dept.: Free masks to be given out at COVID-19 testing sites

The Maryland Department of Health will distribute free face masks at state-run COVID-19 testing sites throughout the summer.

The Maryland Department of Health will distribute free face masks at state-run COVID-19 testing sites throughout the summer, the department announced Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday morning at the Baltimore Convention Center testing site, the state health department will hand out a package of five reusable masks and information on the importance of using face coverings in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free masks are part of the department’s #MasksOnMaryland campaign, which will last throughout the summer and possibly into the fall, while supplies are available.

“Marylanders need to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while in public to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said state Health Secretary Robert R. Neall in a statement. “Community cooperation with mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing is still our best defense against the spread of COVID-19 at this time.”

The next free mask giveaway is scheduled for next week at the Pimlico Race Course testing site. The department said further details will be available next week.

The Maryland Department of Health reminded residents that testing appointments are not required but are strongly encouraged. Click here to schedule a visit.

