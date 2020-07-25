Prince George’s County to inspect school, park fields for COVID-19 compliance

A team of inspectors from Prince George's County in Maryland will be visiting fields in county schools and parks over the weekend for coronavirus compliance.

A team of inspectors from Prince George’s County in Maryland will be visiting fields in county schools and parks over the weekend to make sure that people using them are following coronavirus guidelines.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Friday that the Ambassador COVID-19 Compliance Team, along with Prince George’s County police, will be checking sports fields owned by the county’s public schools and the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission to make sure users are not participating in high-contact sports, which are currently prohibited under a county executive order.

“I want to remind everyone that high-contact sports are strictly prohibited due to the increased risk of spreading COVID-19, and anyone engaging in that activity is not only endangering their own lives, but the lives of their family members and fellow Prince Georgians,” Alsobrooks said in a statement.

High-contact sports include football, basketball and soccer, among others. What’s allowed are limited low-contact sports and practices conducted in small groups (no more than one coach and nine children in a group, and with no more than 100 people in any given area).

Individuals must have a permit, wear face coverings and practice social distancing and other safety measures.

This weekend’s inspections will focus on educating and informing those who are observed to be not following the executive order.

Violating the order can result in a misdemeanor charge and a fine of $1,000 or up to one year in jail. Those without a permit to use the fields could also face penalties related to trespassing.

County residents can report concerns about compliance to the Ambassador COVID-19 Compliance Team at 301-883-6548.

Due to slight increases in coronavirus numbers, Alsobrooks announced last week the creation of the team, which consists of more than 70 inspectors from several agencies in the county. They will inspect restaurants and retails businesses across the county.

Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday commended neighboring Montgomery County for its efforts to crack down on businesses who are not complying with COVID-19 guidelines.

