Coronavirus and your car windows: What the CDC recommends

Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP

July 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

More than four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, you probably keep a face mask and a supply of hand sanitizer or wipes in your car.

But there is more you can do to protect yourself from the coronavirus while driving or riding in a car.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a few recommendations.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before you drive or ride, and do it all over again as soon as you can after you get out of the car.

When driving or riding with someone who is not part of your household — whether it’s a ride-share driver or a friend — wear a mask and keep the windows open a little bit. Or, if the air conditioning is on, make sure the system is not set on recirculate.

You want fresh air coming in to that very small space.

At the gas station, use disinfecting wipes on the pump handle and buttons before touching them so that you don’t transfer any infectants back into your car or onto your hands.

The CDC also said that you should clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces in your car. So don’t forget the seat belt buckles and the controls for the temperature and the radio.

