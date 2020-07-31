Business owners fight to bring back Adams Morgan ‘streatery’

There are growing calls to bring back a popular pedestrian zone in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood.

Over a weekend in late June, 18th Street Northwest between Kalorama and Columbia roads was closed down to cars and trucks, allowing expanded outdoor seating for restaurants and cafes, and more room for those walking or riding bikes.

“It was a very, very successful weekend from a business standpoint,” said Constantine Stavropoulos, whose Tryst Trading Company operates the Tryst coffee shop and The Diner in Adams Morgan.

Stavropoulos is also the president of the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District, and would like to see the zone return on weekends.

“It’s only the weekend, but it makes a huge impact, and anything can help right now,” he said.

“There is a genuine cry for help from Adams Morgan” for D.C. to bring back the street closures, according to Arianne Bennett, co-owner of the Amsterdam Falafelshop and vice president of the business improvement district.

“Please help us do this in the most safe and effective and enjoyable way for our customers,” Bennett said.

Stavropoulos said concerns from the city included a lack of face mask use among visitors and the rerouting of buses.

He said that in response to D.C.’s concerns, “We provided them with the plan that they asked for, but we still haven’t heard back specifically why we can’t move forward with this.”

