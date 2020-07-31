Ocean City expected to mandate masks on boardwalk

Ocean City on Friday is expected to mandate face masks on the boardwalk of the Maryland resort.

The move coincides with a new state mandate to wear masks at outdoor events.

At 5 p.m. in Maryland, masks will be required not only at outdoor events where social distancing isn’t possible but also inside public buildings.

Ocean City’s requirement for masks would start at 5 p.m.

Bethany and Rehoboth in Delaware already require masks to be worn.

Town leaders began meeting at 10 a.m.

Town leaders are going into a meeting right around now. Mayor Rick Meehan tells me it’s not clear what the fine will be — by law could range from $25 to $1,000. But he expects it’ll be on the low end. Goal is not to make money or be punitive here, just be respectful. — John Domen (@JDDsays) July 31, 2020

Breaking news @WTOP out of Ocean City: At a meeting that’s getting underway in a few minutes, town leaders will declare that masks are required for anyone walking on the boardwalk starting at 5pm. Those who don’t will be encouraged to comply. Those who refuse face municipal fine — John Domen (@JDDsays) July 31, 2020

Mayor Rick Meehan tells WTOP there will be a municipal fine. The decision on the fine amount has not been determined yet.

Town Council members are debating the matter.

“Our goal is to send a message of safety, not fear,” Meehan said during the meeting.

Town Council member Mark Paddack, a retired Ocean City police officer, said he thought the town was “creating more fear” with the proposal.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this story.