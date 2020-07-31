CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. concerned about large gatherings | DCPS to have all-virtual start | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Maryland News » Ocean City expected to…

Ocean City expected to mandate masks on boardwalk

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

July 31, 2020, 10:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ocean City on Friday is expected to mandate face masks on the boardwalk of the Maryland resort.

The move coincides with a new state mandate to wear masks at outdoor events.

At 5 p.m. in Maryland, masks will be required not only at outdoor events where social distancing isn’t possible but also inside public buildings.

Ocean City’s requirement for masks would start at 5 p.m.

Bethany and Rehoboth in Delaware already require masks to be worn.

Town leaders began meeting at 10 a.m.

Mayor Rick Meehan tells WTOP there will be a municipal fine. The decision on the fine amount has not been determined yet.

Town Council members are debating the matter.

“Our goal is to send a message of safety, not fear,” Meehan said during the meeting.

Town Council member Mark Paddack, a retired Ocean City police officer, said he thought the town was “creating more fear” with the proposal.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this story.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up