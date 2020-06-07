Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the DC region

At least for the moment, you'll have to make an appointment in advance before heading to a testing site. Turn up without a referral, and you'll likely be turned away.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are opening new coronavirus testing sites with both drive-through and walk-up options for adults, children and vulnerable populations as the pandemic grips the region.

Since testing kits are still considered limited, all sites in the area require a remote or on-site pre-screening with a physician to determine if a patient meets the criteria to get tested.

If they do, they’ll receive a doctor’s order and be able to make an appointment at a testing site like those below. Some are established clinics and hospitals, others are temporary sample collection sites.

Remember: You’ll have to make an appointment in advance before heading to most of these testing sites. Turn up without a referral at a place that requires it, and you’ll be turned away.

DC

D.C. Firehouses are offering free walk-up testing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at eight different locations across the District on select days:

Engine 4 (2531 Sherman Ave. NW): Open Monday and Friday

Engine 8 (1520 C St. SE): Open Tuesday

Engine 10 (1342 Florida Ave. NE): Open Wednesday

Engine 11 (3420 14th St. NW): Open Thursday

Engine 12 (2225 5th St. NE): Open Monday and Friday

Engine 30 (50 49th St. NE): Open Wednesday

Engine 31 (4930 Connecticut Ave. NW): Open Thursday

Engine 33 (101 Atlantic St. SE): Open Tuesday

George Washington University Hospital: Offers appointment-only tests for adults with a doctor’s referral. Open weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Schedule a video or phone consultation with a GW physician by calling 202-741-2765. If your order is placed by a non-GW health care provider, have them fill out this form and call 202-741-3595 for scheduling once their request has been processed.

Directions for walk-up testing (by appointment) : Arrive via the corner of 21st and I streets NW at the Medical Faculty Associates Building. More on when to arrive and what to bring.

: Arrive via the corner of 21st and I streets NW at the Medical Faculty Associates Building. More on when to arrive and what to bring. Directions for drive-through testing (by appointment): Enter the testing lane at 22nd at H streets NW. Keep your window up on arrival and follow staff instructions. More on when to arrive and what to bring.

Judiciary Square (F Street, NW between 4th and 5th Streets, NW): Open for free, walk-up COVID-19 testing. Those looking to get tested can register at a tent at the site, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anacostia (2241 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE): Replaced the United Medical Center site. Open to D.C. residents with a doctor’s order indicating COVID-19 symptoms. Since resources are limit, D.C. Health said residents age 65 or older, health care providers, first responders and patients with an underlying health condition will be prioritized. Preregistration by phone is required — to make an appointment, call 855-363-0333.

UDC-CC Bertie Backus Campus (5171 South Dakota Ave. NE): Available to any D.C. resident with a prior appointment, made by calling 1-855-363-0333. Asymptomatic patients can get a test here, but high-risk groups will be prioritized. Open Tuesdays and Thursdays.

AllCare Family Medicine, Dupont Circle (1710 Rhode Island Ave. NW): After a telemedicine call with one of AllCare’s physicians, patients can schedule a drive-through visit during the site’s 30-minute daily testing window — weekdays between 6 and 6:30 p.m., and weekends between 1 and 1:30 p.m.

Children’s National Hospital (at Trinity Washington University, 125 Michigan Ave. NE): Providing drive-up or walk-up testing for children and young adults up to age 22, after a health care provider’s referral. Tests are done three days per week, weather permitting — see their website for the latest schedule.

Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center (700 2nd St. NE): Walk-up and drive-through available to members after an e-visit and doctor’s order. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weeklong. See their website to schedule an appointment.

CVS is opening three new sites in the District for COVID-19 testing:

CVS Pharmacy, 845 Bladensburg Road NE, Washington D.C., 20002

CVS Pharmacy, 6514 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington D.C., 20012

CVS Pharmacy, 110 Carroll Street NW, Washington D.C., 20012

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

Maryland

Maryland’s Health Department has created an interactive map for residents to find the nearest testing sites to them.

Maryland is converting eight of its vehicle emissions inspection program facilities into COVID-19 testing sites with more on the way, but they’re reserved for symptomatic patients at higher risk from the disease.

Patients must be referred by a health care provider; walk-ins are not accepted.

They are located at:

Montgomery County: White Oak VEIP, 2121 Industrial Parkway, Silver Spring, 20904

White Oak VEIP, 2121 Industrial Parkway, Silver Spring, 20904 Howard County: Columbia VEIP, 6340 Woodside Court #1071, Columbia, 21046

Columbia VEIP, 6340 Woodside Court #1071, Columbia, 21046 Harford County: Bel Air VEIP, 1631 Robin Circle #3068, Forest Hill, 21050

Bel Air VEIP, 1631 Robin Circle #3068, Forest Hill, 21050 Anne Arundel County: Glen Burnie VEIP, 721 East Ordnance Road, Curtis Bay, 21226

Glen Burnie VEIP, 721 East Ordnance Road, Curtis Bay, 21226 Charles County: Waldorf VEIP, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf, 20602

Waldorf VEIP, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf, 20602 Baltimore County: Owings Mills VEIP, 11510 Cronridge Drive, Owings Mills, 21117

Owings Mills VEIP, 11510 Cronridge Drive, Owings Mills, 21117 Calvert County: Prince Frederick VEIP, 1035 North Prince Frederick Boulevard, Prince Frederick, 20678

Prince Frederick VEIP, 1035 North Prince Frederick Boulevard, Prince Frederick, 20678 Washington County: Hagerstown VEIP, 12100 Insurance Way #5176, Hagerstown, 21740

Cheverly Health Center (3003 Hospital Drive, Cheverly): The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents by appointment at its Cheverly clinic, which replaced their previous testing site at FedEx Field on May 4. Patients need to schedule a telehealth session first — call 301-883-6627; this site accommodates drive-through and foot traffic.

CVS is opening 13 new sites in Maryland for COVID-19 testing:

CVS Pharmacy, 503 South Cherry Grove Avenue, Annapolis, 21401

21401 CVS Pharmacy, 2504 North Charles Street, Baltimore, 21218

21218 CVS Pharmacy, 9305-9 Harford Road, Carney, 21234

21234 CVS Pharmacy, 500 Eastern Boulevard, Essex, 2122

2122 CVS Pharmacy, 228 Mountain Road, Fallston, 21047

21047 CVS Pharmacy, 1460B West Patrick Street, Frederick, 21701

West Patrick Street, 21701 CVS Pharmacy, 5910 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, 20770

20770 CVS Pharmacy, 1503 Potomac Avenue, Hagerstown, 21742

21742 CVS Pharmacy, 7706 Milestone Parkway, Hanover, 21076

21076 CVS Pharmacy, 1008 Pulaski Highway, Havre De Grace, 21078

21078 CVS Pharmacy, 5621 Sargent Road, Hyattsville, 20782

20782 CVS Pharmacy, 360 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, 20850

20850 CVS Pharmacy, 3350 Worthington Road, Urbana, 21704

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

Kaiser Permanente has testing sites in Gaithersburg, Largo and South Baltimore. Like others in the area, they’re open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weeklong with an appointment required.

Righttime Medical Care has testing locations in Annapolis, Bethesda, La Plata, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring and Waldorf. Appointments can be scheduled online.

MedStar Health has testing locations in Gaithersburg (12111 Darnestown Rd., 301-926-3095), Hyattsville (6401 America Blvd., 301-276-8800), Bethesda (7801 Democracy Blvd.), Chevy Chase (5454 Wisconsin Ave., 401, 301-215-9440), Waldorf (3064 Waldorf Market Pl., 301-932-5960) and Wheaton (11915 Georgia Ave., 301-942-4505). Call for appointments.

Patient First has drive-up locations in Rockville (726 Rockville Pike, (240) 238-0411 and press 5), Beltsville (10424 Baltimore Ave., 240-542-5987), Annapolis (2051 West St., 443-603-0758), Odenton (1110 Annapolis Rd., 443-351-3917) and Waldorf (2855 Crain Hwy., 240-427-1926). Call for appointments.

Six Flags America in Prince George’s County will be turned into a testing site starting May 29 (13710 Central Ave.). It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and neither a doctor’s note nor an appointment is necessary. The Maryland Department of Health will administer the tests.

Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health maintains a testing site locator online.

Virginia Hospital Center (at 1429 North Quincy St., Arlington): Capable of testing up to 100 adults per day. As of April 14, patients are no longer required to be Arlington residents — but a physician’s referral is still needed before making an appointment. With your referral, call 703-558-5766 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays to schedule a drive-through test.

Inova Urgent Care: Operates three drive-through testing sites in the immediate D.C. area, all requiring a physician’s referral and appointment. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week. If you don’t have a primary care physician, call 1-855-IMG-DOCS. Patients tested can expect results in four to seven days.

Dulles South: 24801 Pinebrook Road #110, Chantilly, 20152 (Phone: 703-722-2500)

24801 Pinebrook Road #110, Chantilly, 20152 (Phone: 703-722-2500) North Arlington: 4600 Lee Highway, Arlington, 22207 (Phone: 571-492-3080)

4600 Lee Highway, Arlington, 22207 (Phone: 571-492-3080) Tysons Corner: 8357 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, 22182 (Phone: 571-665-6440)

Arlington Mill Community Center (909 South Dinwiddie Street, Arlington): Arlington’s first walk-up sample collection site, in partnership with the Virginia Hospital Center and Arlington Free Clinic. Patients with a clinician’s referral or can schedule an appointment by calling 703-558-5766; residents without health insurance are welcome to call.

Alexandria Health Care Center (5249 Duke St., Suite 100, Alexandria): Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Uses CDC criteria for testing. 703-212-2056.

MedStar Urgent Care (3610 King St., Alexandria): Open 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients must call ahead or go online to schedule consultation appointment. 703-845-2815.

CN Internal Medicine (5226 Dawes Ave., Alexandria): Open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDC testing criteria must be met. Call to receive more information on COVID-19 testing. Vehicle-side COVID testing appointments are scheduled between 2 and 4 p.m. Appointments are required at this location. Call 703-683-7220 if you need an appointment for a respiratory evaluation in their Old Town office.

CVS is opening 39 drive-thru testing sites across Virginia, including 17 in Northern Virginia. The sites are:

6400 Landsdowne Center, Alexandria

7205 Little River Turnpike, Annandale

3401 Charles Street, Bailey’s Crossroads

16712 Jefferson Davis Highway, Dumfries

10090 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax

3921 Prosperity Avenue, Fairfax

9009 Silverbrook Road, Fairfax Station

3401 Charles Street, Falls Church

1511 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg

4201 Plank Road, Fredericksburg

5832 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg

10000 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg

1020 Seneca Road, Great Falls

616 East Market Street, Leesburg

19305 Ruby Drive, Leesburg

6360 Hoadly Road, Manassas

902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford

Neighborhood Health @ Richmond Highway (6677 Richmond Highway, Alexandria): Patients must call first. 703-535-5568.

Medical Access Alexandria (7598 Telegraph Road, Alexandria): Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prospective patients must take the online prescreen questionnaire and call ahead to schedule an appointment. Patients will be screened in their car. 703-46-9881.

AllCare Family Medicine (6020 Richmond Highway, Suite 102, Alexandria): Drive-through testing can be scheduled after a video visit with a doctor at any AllCare location. With an appointment, an AllCare staff member will meet you at the back parking lot for a 30-minute testing window on weekdays between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., or weekends between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Next Care Urgent Care — Bristow (3990 Fettler Park Dr., Dumfries): Open 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 571-499-5813.

PM Pediatrics Urgent Care (11056 Lee Highway, Fairfax): Children with symptoms can be examined via teleconference call or at a PM Pediatrics office. Once approved, the clinic has set aside its Fairfax location for testing children from 10:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. weeklong. Results are available in three to five business days.

Neighborhood Health @ Merrifield Center (8221 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Suite 450, Fairfax): Call for an appointment. They have COVID-19 testing for patients after a telehealth consultation with one of their medical providers. They are only able to test our patients with COVID symptoms at this time. Call (703) 535-5568 to get a telehealth evaluation before testing. Do not come for testing without a referral from one of their medical providers and a testing appointment.

McLean Pharmacy (1392 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax): Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Patients must call first. 571-488-6030.

McLean Medical Center & Urgent Care (6858 Old Dominion Drive, Suite 102, Fairfax): CDC criteria testing. Walk in urgent care open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 703-356-7070.

Loudoun Medical Group (211 Gibson St. NW, Leesburg): Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Physician referral required. To schedule an appointment, call Loudoun Medical Group’s COVID-19 Scheduling Line. CDC Testing Criteria. 571-707-2070.

Lorton Immediate Care — Family Medicine & Urgent Care (7740 Gunston Plaza Dr., Lorton): Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Telemedicine visit required before drive-thru testing, Schedule your telemed appointment on the AllCare website. 703-339-5858.

ALTMED Medical Center (8714 Sudley Rd., Manassas): Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 703-361-4357.

Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic (9380 Forestwood Lane, Unit B, Manassas): Open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Patients must qualify for the clinic. Testing is only done by appointment. 703-335-2779.

Nigh Watch Pediatric Urgent Care (1170 Sudley Manor Dr., Manassas): Open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 703-214-6564.

Virginia Medical Alliance, PC (5510 Alma Lane, Springfield): Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients seen by appointment only. Call first. 703-642-5990.

KidMed Urgent Care Stafford (20 Doc Stone Road, Stafford): Open Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Follows CDC and VDH testing criteria. Patients (newborn to 25 months) only, Patients will register in the cars, staff will triage patients over the phone. 540-602-7766.

ResourcePath Clinical Laboratory (45945 Trefoil Ln. Unit 175, Sterling): Anyone who wants a test can get a test with or without a practitioner order. Email info@resourcepath.net to order testing, ResourcePath is a CLIA-licensed and CAP accredited high complexity laboratory. 314-313-8212.

AllCare/Synergy Immediate Care (1980 Gallows Rd., Vienna): Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open Saturday 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Telemedicine appointment must be conducted first. Then an appointment will be made for drive-thru testing. 703-942-5331.

Velocity Urgent Care (16422 Navigation Drive, Woodbridge): Offers drive-up testing without a prior appointment, doctor’s referral or residency requirement — the first clinic in the D.C. region to do so, though patients will have to fill out a questionnaire on-site to determine whether a test is necessary. Available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All major insurance plans are accepted.

Medical Access Woodbridge (14527 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge): Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Patients must take the online prescreen questionnaire and call ahead to schedule an appointment. Patients will be screened in their car. 703-570-1177.

Next Care Urgent Care — Woodbridge (12581 Milstead Way, Suite 103, Woodbridge): Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 703-897-5890.

Kaiser Permanente: Offers testing for members with a doctor’s referral at drive-through sites in Woodbridge, Tysons, Burke, Falls Church, Reston, Manassas and Fredericksburg. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weeklong.

Patient First Medical Center: Multiple sites. Offers drive-up testing with an appointment at its clinics in Stafford and Manassas. Appointments can be made by calling a designated testing center; callers will be screened to determine whether they meet testing criteria. Tests can be scheduled between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

This article will be updated with additional testing sites as they open. See something we’re missing? Drop us a line.

