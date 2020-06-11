Anne Arundel, Frederick counties to follow Md. guidance on indoor dining, more

Two other Maryland counties are aligning with the state's Phase Two guidelines, and will reopen additional services Friday.

Anne Arundel and Frederick counties announced that starting at 5 p.m. Friday, restaurants may start offering indoor seating up to 50% capacity and with strict safety precautions.

Outdoor amusements and rides, such as miniature golf and Go-Karts, may also resume, as well as child care services, high school sports practices and other services outlined in the second phase of Gov. Larry Hogan’s coronavirus recovery plan.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman added additional layers of precautions, which include a requirement of face coverings for employees and customers in retail businesses and inside restaurants.

“Moving forward at this pace carries some risk, but the confusion created by separate rules from the state and local jurisdictions does not work from a planning or a public health perspective. We must all be in this together,” Pittman said in a statement Thursday.

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner cautioned that personal responsibility is “absolutely essential.”

“Each of us must be responsible to protect the vulnerable members of our family and our community. Wearing masks and physically distancing ourselves is how we protect each other. Public health remains our shared goal,” Gardner said.

Hogan announced the further loosening of pandemic-related restrictions on Wednesday. Next Friday, June 19, he said more restrictions may be eased.

Howard County said that it, too, will follow state guidelines and started reopening measures Thursday.

Prince George’s County will move into Phase Two on Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said Wednesday that if the latest trends on COVID-19 hold, the county would be “likely” to enter Phase Two of the lifting of safety restrictions “sometime next week.”

