Health official: Virginia COVID-19 testing in ‘much better place’

Virginia officials are giving updates on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the commonwealth on Wednesday. Here's the latest.

A Virginia health official said Wednesday that the commonwealth is in “a much better place” than a month ago regarding COVID-19 testing.

Michael Keatts, a regional emergency coordinator at the Virginia Department of Health, said at a briefing that testing capacity has “steadily increased” over the past month, so that the number of people tested has grown from between 2,000 and 3,000 tests per day to about 6,500.

While the capacity is booming, Keatts acknowledged that the availability of testing components, such as swabs, was “still limited.”

Even so, he said, Virginia is able to expand the criteria for testing to include people from high-risk groups who don’t have any symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

He added that two pharmacies in Virginia Beach and Colonial Heights are doing testing, and that more pharmacy sites could be ready to go as soon as next week.

Though Virginia hasn’t reached its stated goal of 10,000 tests a day, Keatts said, that number is “probably attainable very soon.”

Dr. Denise Toney, director of the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, said that “supply chain issues” with swabs and reagents were “early on, a limiting factor” to completing the desired number of tests, as well as other problems.

“The new supplies we are getting is sure to be helpful,” she said.

Similarly, the state lab received 15 Abbott ID NOW instruments, which can turn around results in less than 30 minutes, from the federal Department of Health and Human Services. But as for the other components of the tests, “Our orders are not being filled at the capacity we are ordering them, so there are some supply chain issues there,” Toney said.

Keatts added that the health department, with the help of the National Guard, is starting “point prevalence testing” at nursing homes and other places at risk — an aggressive regime that tests all residents and staff at a congregate location rather than simply those who are exhibiting symptoms.

Toney also said the virus was exhibiting different “genetic groupings,” which she explained were not as different as strains (which could require different treatments), but enough to create “cluster maps” that “allow us to determine where some of these viruses originated.”

She added, “We have had multiple introductions into the commonwealth,” from Southeast Asia, Europe and domestically.

Keatts said there’s a section on the VDH coronavirus website that allows Virginians to type in their ZIP codes and find the nearest testing site.