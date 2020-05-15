Va. braces for $1B budget shortfall; Northam to make decision on beaches next week

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gave an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. Here's the latest.

Though much of Virginia entered Phase One of Gov. Ralph Northam’s gradual reopening blueprint on Friday, Northern Virginia localities remained locked down as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and related deaths continued to rise.

The parts of Northern Virginia that remain in “Phase Zero” include: Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park; and the towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg and Vienna.

Ahead of the Friday reopening, Northam also allowed the city of Richmond and Accomack County on the Eastern Shore to hold off on entering Phase One with the rest of Virginia.

Northam said that the decision to allow a regional approach to reopening was made after examining the latest data.

At a briefing Friday afternoon, Northam added that his administration has been in close contact with beach communities around Virginia to discuss their plans to keep beachgoers safe when those areas reopen to the public for use outside of exercise and fishing.

The governor said he expects to make an announcement on whether or not Virginia’s beaches will reopen by Memorial Day weekend on Monday.

Testing: diagnostic vs. antibody

Northam said he had directed the Virginia Department of Health to omit a type of test that checks for antibodies to the new coronavirus as these tests indicate that someone had the virus but may not still be infected.

Only diagnostic tests, which check for active infection, will now be included in Virginia’s official count of testing.

Northam said the disparity of the tests was not an issue early on in the outbreak, as antibody testing was not widely available. Once the tests were more broadly distributed, Northam made the call to exclude them from the commonwealth’s official count.

There are currently 215 testing sites in Virginia, with 52 more sites under development, Northam said.

Read more about Virginia’s tweak in reporting on testing here.

$1 billion budget shortfall

Virginia also expects to face a budget shortfall of close to $1 billion by the end of June thanks to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Northam said.

The commonwealth saw around a $700 million drop in revenue for April, he said.

A large percentage of those losses are due to the governor’s decision to postpone tax filings for some businesses from May 1 until June 1, according to Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne.

Though the revenue drop was significant, Layne said there were positive signs for Virginia’s economy.

“Approximately 80% of our revenues come from payroll withholding and that was up 4% for the month, meaning that we had quite a few businesses operating and still paying their employees,” Layne said. “While we have been impacted, we did not see a total shutdown of economic activity.”

Virginia has also received over $6 billion in relief funds in the last several months. The commonwealth received around $3.1 billion for the CARES Act alone, Layne said.

“On May 12, we issued instructions to localities around the commonwealth that we would be distributing approximately $650 million to be used for direct costs related to the virus — they’re expected to be distributed here the First of June,” Layne said.