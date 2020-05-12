Despite the countless ways life has changed over the past few months, many people seem to agree there can be no returning to “normal” until a few things affecting parents change.
Regardless of whether they have kids at home, more than 3 in 5 Americans — 61% — believe there can be no return to “normal” until school and child care services resume.
That finding is from a national poll of more than 1,000 people conducted by Heart and Mind Strategies on May 6 and 7.
Another question in the poll covered a policy known as universal basic income (UBI), which some politicians supported before the coronavirus pandemic.
Respondents were asked if they would support a monthly payment of $1,000 to all Americans regardless of their income level. Those supporting UBI were …
- 49% of Republicans.
- 56% of Americans.
- 62% of millennials.
- 65% of those laid off.
- 67% of Generation X.
- 68% of Democrats.
As for reopening the economy, the poll finds no change compared with the previous week: 55% of respondents want to keep current stay-at-home orders and other restrictions, while 45% believe it’s time to start relaxing restrictions.
How are people feeling overall? The poll finds an uptick in negative emotions compared with the previous week, with fluctuations of 3 to 4 percentage points.
- 28% report feeling scared, an increase of 4 percentage points.
- 49% feel worried, an increase of 3 percentage points.
- 29% feel hopeful, a decline of 4 percentage points.
The poll was an online quantitative survey. The surveyors said that if they were to estimate a margin of error, it would be +/- 3.1%, at 95% confidence.