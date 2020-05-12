A national poll of more than 1,000 people also found strong support for universal basic income and a slight uptick in negative emotions.

Despite the countless ways life has changed over the past few months, many people seem to agree there can be no returning to “normal” until a few things affecting parents change.

Regardless of whether they have kids at home, more than 3 in 5 Americans — 61% — believe there can be no return to “normal” until school and child care services resume.

That finding is from a national poll of more than 1,000 people conducted by Heart and Mind Strategies on May 6 and 7.

Another question in the poll covered a policy known as universal basic income (UBI), which some politicians supported before the coronavirus pandemic.

Respondents were asked if they would support a monthly payment of $1,000 to all Americans regardless of their income level. Those supporting UBI were …

49% of Republicans.

56% of Americans.

62% of millennials.

65% of those laid off.

67% of Generation X.

68% of Democrats.

As for reopening the economy, the poll finds no change compared with the previous week: 55% of respondents want to keep current stay-at-home orders and other restrictions, while 45% believe it’s time to start relaxing restrictions.

How are people feeling overall? The poll finds an uptick in negative emotions compared with the previous week, with fluctuations of 3 to 4 percentage points.

28% report feeling scared, an increase of 4 percentage points.

49% feel worried, an increase of 3 percentage points.

29% feel hopeful, a decline of 4 percentage points.

The poll was an online quantitative survey. The surveyors said that if they were to estimate a margin of error, it would be +/- 3.1%, at 95% confidence.