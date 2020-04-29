Officials respond to data showing coronavirus ‘hot spots’ in Montgomery Co. nursing homes

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, addressed the outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Here's the latest.

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, responded Wednesday to new data showing more than half of the deaths related to coronavirus in the county stem from outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and described the steps they have taken to stop the spread of the virus.

More than a quarter of all coronavirus cases in the county — 1,043 cases out of a total 4,152 — stem from long-term care facilities, according to Maryland Department of Health data released for the first time Tuesday. About 59% of deaths in the county — 129 deaths out of 218 total — are linked to long-term care facilities.

The number of known cases in the county linked to nursing homes is the highest in the state, and is far higher than in Prince George’s County, which has a higher number of overall cases.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday during an online news briefings, Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles suggested the high number of cases in the county is due to the number of long-term care facilities.

There are 303 long-term care facilities in Montgomery County, Gayles said. The new data shows there are outbreaks in 47 of them.

“When you look at the numbers stand alone, it can give the inference that we haven’t been actively engaged,” Gayles said. “That’s just not an accurate depiction.”

Gayles said most of the outbreaks in the county’s nursing homes — including the “hot spots” that involve 30 cases or more — date to late March and early April, before the state issued stricter guidance to curb the spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes.

“That was before we had more up-to-date guidance to suggest that a set of individuals who are not demonstrating symptoms can transmit coronavirus,” Gayles said. Up to then, the infection control procedures were focused on things such as directing staff members to stay home when sick and taking staff members’ temperature when they reported for work.

Among the changes that have been rolled out at the state level designed to stop the spread of the virus by asymptomatic people:

Requiring workers to wear masks at all times inside facilities

Directing staff to wear personal protective gear, such as gloves and gowns, when dealing with patients

Isolating residents who test positive

Making sure there is dedicated staff who specifically work with patients who test positive.

“Since those tougher precautions have been put into place, we haven’t seen a huge level of transmission,” Gayles said.

Last month, the county created its own local action teams, made up of disease control staff and nurses from the county’s nursing home regulatory staff, to handle a “first wave” of cases at nursing homes, Gayles said.

The state health department has also rolled out “strike teams” designed to help facilities respond to outbreaks.

“Even before the state took action in terms of creating action teams, we had those on a local level,” Gayles sad. “And we’ve continued to use those as best as we can to provide the additional support.”

A key focus of the local teams is on contact tracing new infections, Gayles said, especially since nursing home employees often work in more than one facility.

“We’re doing our due diligence now, too, as part of the contact tracing process … to go back and review to see if there were any common denominators across any of the facilities,” Gayles said.

Overall, the state “strike teams” have made nine visits to nursing homes in Montgomery County, Gayles said. Some of those visits have been at the request of the facilities, and some have been suggested by state officials reviewing data, he said.