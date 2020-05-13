Coronavirus: When do Americans think public gatherings will be safe again?

Roughly two-thirds of Americans say they don't think it will be safe for groups of 10 or more people to gather until July or later.

If you’re jonesing to head out and get together with some friends for a fun time in the near future, you might want to curb your enthusiasm.

Roughly two-thirds of Americans (66%) say they don’t think it will be safe for groups of 10 or more people to gather until July or later, according to a new Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Wednesday.

The new numbers mark a significant shift in public thinking from a few weeks ago.

A similar poll conducted in April found that 51% of Americans thought gatherings would be safe by the end of June. That number has tumbled to 32%.

There is a political divide among those polled.

According to the survey, 80% of Democrats say gatherings could resume at the end of July or later, compared to 54% of Republicans.

Among both Republicans and Democrats, those who view the July-or-later timeline as likely has risen 26 points. Among independents, it’s up 14 points.

About 60% of Republicans believe gatherings of 10 or more people will be safe by the end of June.

Overall, a majority of Americans (58%) remain either very or somewhat worried about becoming infected and getting seriously ill. That’s down from 63% from last week.

Americans are also wary of the country reopening too soon. A majority (58%) think current restrictions on restaurants and nonessential businesses are appropriate.

The number of people who believe the measures are either too restrictive or not restrictive enough are similar: 21% think they’re too restrictive; 20% think the orders aren’t restrictive enough.

Those numbers are all down from April. Last month, 66% said the measures were appropriate; 17% said they were too restrictive; 16% said they weren’t restrictive enough.

Americans are also cautious in their communities, with 80% believing that a mask should be worn when near people outside their home. And 78% think people should stay home as much as possible.

The vast majority of Americans also believe it’s necessary for people to stay six feet apart in public (86%) and avoid gathering with friends they don’t live with (75%).

The survey questioned a random national sampling of 1,007 adults from May 5 to May 10. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.5%.