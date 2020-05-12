AGs press Amazon, Whole Foods to detail worker safety measures

Following news reports about complaints by some employees, Amazon and Whole Foods are being asked to share details about how they are protecting workers from the coronavirus.

The request comes in a letter dated Monday from 13 attorneys general’s offices, including those in D.C. and Maryland.

The letter urges Amazon and Whole Foods to spell out exactly what they are doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and give a state-by-state breakdown of how many employees have been diagnosed with it and how many have died from it.

The letter also calls on the companies to provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave for employees who have the virus or have symptoms, have to quarantine, have a family member in one of those situations or have young children home from school who they have to take care of.

An earlier letter, sent March 25, focused on the issue of paid leave. It was signed by 15 attorneys general, including those in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

In response to the most recent letter, an Amazon spokesperson released the following statement to WTOP:

“Safety is our top priority and we are committed to ensuring a clean and safe workplace. We’ve implemented over 150 significant process changes — from enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures to new efforts like disinfectant spraying. We’ve also distributed personal protective gear like masks across our entire operations network. We’ll continue to invest in safety, pay, and benefits for our teams who are playing an invaluable role in getting items to communities around the world.”

