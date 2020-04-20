Montgomery County students teach kids interactive skills online

A Montgomery Blair High School sophomore brought together some of his classmates to help out younger students through Kindling Curiosity.

Some students in Montgomery County, Maryland, are keeping young kids entertained during quarantine with a new online group that’s teaching them skills they might not learn in the classroom.

Every weekday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., dozens of fourth through eighth grade students from all over log on to Zoom to learn new skills with the Kindling Curiosity Group. During the hourlong course, they can choose to learn about anything from English language arts to chess.

“They’re all smiling and laughing — they’re really energetic,” said Michael Hu, the group’s founder.

Hu is a sophomore at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, and he brought together some classmates to teach skills they love, free of charge.

Hu said his sister’s role in his childhood inspired him to start the group.

“Overall, she made my childhood really enjoyable,” he said. “I think it’s my turn to make other younger students’ lives really enjoyable by allowing them to explore new interests.”

He and his classmates have also discovered just how fun teaching can be. Hu said he hopes to see Kindling Curiosity grow even after social distancing measures are relaxed, and plans to find someone to teach whatever skills kids might want to explore.

“Even if you don’t feel very comfortable in the beginning, it’s all about experiencing new things,” Hu said.

Kids can sign up with Kindling Curiosity here.

