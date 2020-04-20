Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases top 25,000 across DC, Maryland and Virginia

The number of known coronavirus cases across D.C., Maryland and Virginia now stands at more than 25,000. The death toll from the virus continued climbing, reaching 921 on Monday.

The latest

The number of known coronavirus cases across D.C., Maryland and Virginia now stands at more than 25,000.

The death toll from the virus continued climbing, reaching 921 on Monday. There were a total of 62 new deaths reported over the last 24 hours.

The Fairfax County Public School system reported problems with its distance learning platform. The school system says the problems are similar to glitches last week that led to the canceling of online classes.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to give an update Monday on public safety.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Health officials say that if you have these symptoms, you should call your doctor. Do not just show up. Medical facilities need to get ready for you. If you don’t have a doctor and you live in D.C. or the nearby Maryland suburbs, D.C.’s mayor recommends calling the Testing Triage Center at 855-363-0333 or Mary’s Center at 844-796-2797. If you live in Virginia, call 211.

The number of cases increased by 1,441 on Monday. Maryland reported the highest number of new cases in the region — 854 — which is also the highest number of cases reported in the state in nearly two weeks. Virginia reported 453 new cases, which is down slightly from the past few days. D.C. reported 134 cases, which is also down slightly from the number of cases reported over the weekend.

Maryland has reported 516 deaths, the highest in the region. In addition, the state lists another 66 probable COVID-19 deaths, which are deaths attributed to the coronavirus that have yet to be confirmed by lab tests.

Virginia has reported 300 deaths, including 23 deaths Monday Of those, nearly half — 11 deaths — were recorded in Fairfax County.

D.C. has reported 105 deaths — including nine more on Monday.

Across all three jurisdictions, there are stark racial differences in coronavirus cases and fatalities. In D.C.’s, the disparate impact is the most severe.

All told, public health authorities in the region say more than 1,500 have recovered from the coronavirus — 917 people in Maryland and 630 in D.C.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries. However, more than 1,300 people who were once hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged, according to data maintained by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

DC plans public safety update

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is holding a news conference to discuss public safety updates.

Over the weekend, a U.S. District Court judge ruled in favor of a group of D.C. jail inmates who had sued for early release and increased cleaning of facilities in response to an increasing number of coronavirus infections in the D.C. Jail.

While the judge did not release the inmates, she ordered changes to cleaning and safety protocols. Independent inspectors reported inmates used “dirty and soiled rags” to clean spaces and that inmates were also likely deterred from reporting coronavirus symptoms and that a thermometer used to the temperatures of visitors and staff members was not reading correctly.

One inmate at the D.C. Jail has died from COVID-19 complications.

Overall, 82 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and nearly 850 inmates are being quarantined because of their potential exposure to the virus, according to figures released by the D.C. Department of Health. Among DOC personnel, there have been 26 coronavirus cases.

More Coronavirus News

Virginia ramps up testing in state prisons

The Virginia Department of Corrections says it plans to “dramatically” ramp up testing of inmates at state prisons, including all inmates who exhibit symptoms as well as some asymptomatic inmates.

The department said testing people who don’t show symptoms is part of a strategy called prevalence testing.

“This enables us to monitor and treat positive cases sooner, rather than after symptoms develop,” the department said in a news release. Point prevalence testing has been done at Harrisonburg CCAP and Haynesville Correctional Center, and will be done this week at Deerfield Correctional Center.

The Virginia Department of Health is sending staff to DOC facilities beginning Monday to help with the expanded testing.

The department said it has ordered additional tests from Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia and the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services.

So far, 434 offenders have been tested for COVID-19. Of them, 116 offenders have tested positive. In addition, 50 staff members have active COVID-19 cases.

Given the increase in testing, the department said it expects the number of known cases to climb.

“Getting ahead of cases by testing offenders who aren’t showing symptoms will likely cause the VADOC offender case numbers to increase significantly, just as in the community, where an increase in testing results in more positives,” the statement said. “This increase in testing will give the VADOC a better picture of what is happening at each of Virginia’s correctional facilities and will allow us to reduce the spread of the virus.”