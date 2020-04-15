Maryland’s Potomac Pizza gives back in a big way during coronavirus crisis

Maryland's Potomac Pizza is giving back in a big way to hospital employees, police officers, firefighters and others whose jobs involve protecting the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

A chain of local restaurants in Maryland is doing a lot more these days than simply cooking up pizzas and serving them to customers.

During the coronavirus outbreak, Potomac Pizza is striving to give as much free food as possible to various employees who are on the front lines of the pandemic.

“They are truly our new superheros,” said Potomac Pizza owner Adam Greenberg.

Greenberg’s business, with four locations across Maryland, delivers pizzas and other snacks to hospital employees, police officers, firefighters and others whose job it is to protect the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just reached out to someone who’s been raising money for a 911 call center, so we want to figure out how to get food to them,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg is so serious about giving away free food, he has raised $5,000 in private donations and launched a GoFundMe page, which has raised $15,000.

Greenberg then decided to match that $20,000 total, for an amount of $40,000 to fund the effort.

“My thought was, what can we do for the people that are out there taking care of the people in need?” said Greenberg.

“We need to take care of the people who are taking care of the front lines.”

In addition to free delivery service, Greenberg now offers free carryout pizza as well.

That means any hospital employee, police officer, firefighter or any other front-line employee can call any Potomac Pizza location, order any pizza of his choice and pick it up for free.

“Anyone who reaches out to us with a cause to provide food to front-line employees, we are here to support them,” Greenberg said.

