Coronavirus update: Region’s case total passes 20,000; 5.2 million new US jobless claims

Coronavirus cases in the D.C. area have passed 20,000, and the region's governments continue to respond, Keep up with the day's latest.

The latest

Pepco has extended its suspension of service disconnections through at least June 1.

D.C. reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning, for a cumulative total of 2,350, and nine more deaths, for a total of 81.

Maryland reported 752 new cases Thursday morning for a total of 10,784, and 43 more deaths, its second-highest one-day toll, for a total of 392.

Virginia reported 389 new cases Thursday morning to bring the total to 6,889, and 13 more deaths to bring the total to 208.

The federal Payroll Protection Program, which loans money to businesses to keep workers employed, has run out of money. It’s on hold until Congress appropriates more.

Another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total for the last four weeks to 22 million. Each total for the last four weeks was multiple times the previous record, set in 1982.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Health officials say that if you have these symptoms, you should call your doctor. Don’t just show up. Medical facilities need to get ready for you. If you don’t have a doctor and you live in D.C. or the nearby Maryland suburbs, D.C.’s mayor recommends calling the Testing Triage Center at 855-363-0333 or Mary’s Center at 844-796-2797. If you live in Virginia, call 211.

Pepco extends suspension of shutoffs

Pepco announced on Thursday that is will extend its coronavirus-related assistance to customers through at last June 1.

That includes a suspension of shutoffs, a waiver on new late fees and the reconnection of customers who have recently been disconnected. If you’ve been disconnected, call Pepco’s customer service at 202-833-7500 to get hooked back up. (That’s also the number Pepco says you should call if you’re having trouble paying your bill; they’ll work with you to figure something out.)

Pepco president and CEO Dave Velazquez said in a statement, “We recognize the impact of COVID-19 on our customers and communities has been significant, with many experiencing financial difficulties and uncertainty about the future.”

U.Va. robot disinfects masks

With personal protective equipment for healthcare workers at a premium, the possibility of disinfecting and reusing equipment such as N95 masks could be a huge development. And a new robot at UVA Health, in Charlottesville, Virginia, is helping quickly disinfect the masks.

Read the full story.

Crab cakes to go

Most businesses are having a tough time, but Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, based in Baltimore, has seen a boom, as people from all over the country want crab cakes.

Read what the owner has to say.

Enforcing Hogan’s executive order

The Maryland State Police said on Thursday that Maryland police departments have responded to a total 1,720 calls for potential violations of Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order banning large gatherings and closing nonessential businesses, and done more than 21,000 compliance checks.

They added that 35 people have been arrested on charges of violating the order.

More Coronavirus News

Montgomery Co. to continue bag tax

Montgomery County Council member Wil Jawondo proposed a few weeks ago that the county tax on plastic bags be suspended, so as to encourage the use of the bags rather than reusable bags, which can be dirty. He’s since dropped the proposal.

Read the full story.

Anne Arundel Co. debuts eviction protection program

Evictions are suspended statewide in Maryland, but Anne Arundel County also has its own program to help people who may get hit with lots of late fees or incur a huge arrears.

Find out more, including how to apply.

Ripken steps to the plate

Oriole legend Cal Ripken Jr. long ago established The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, which has started programs and built fields to give kids in underserved communities a safe place to play and learn. It’s now shifting its focus to help feed families in those same communities.

Read and watch the full interview with WTOP’s Dave Johnson.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.