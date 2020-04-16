First-time jobless numbers fall across DC, Md. and Va., but still total 177,000 new claims amid crisis

First-time jobless numbers fell by nearly 95,000 from the previous week across DC, Maryland and Virginia, but still total 177,000 new claims amid the coronavirus crisis.

First-time claims for unemployment benefits nationwide totaled 5.245 million in the week ending April 11, down 1.37 million from the previous week, as most businesses have shut their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It brings the total number of initial claims for unemployment benefits since mid-March to almost 17 million.

When not adjusted for seasonal factors, first-time claims nationwide last week totaled 4.97 million.

The weekly report from the Department of Labor does not break down initial claims by metro area, but it does break them down by state, on an unadjusted basis.

First-time claims in Virginia, Maryland and the District fell by a total of almost 95,000 from the previous week, but initial claims still totaled 177,450 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia last week.

Here are the latest unadjusted first-time claims for D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

District of Columbia

Week Ending April 11: 9,904

Week Ending April 4: 15,329

Maryland

Week Ending April 11: 60,823

Week Ending April 4: 109,489

Virginia

Week Ending April 11: 106,723

Week Ending April 4: 147,369