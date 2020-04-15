Calvert County orders more social distancing measures in stores

Calvert County's health department is asking shoppers to only get groceries on certain days, among other measures, starting Thursday.

Shopping on certain days depending on the first letter of your last name. Disinfecting wipes for shopping carts. Limiting customers per square feet.

These are the latest measures Calvert County, Maryland, is putting in place for shoppers, starting Thursday.

Citing overcrowding in grocery and convenience stores, the county’s health department is asking customers to “voluntarily limit trips for groceries to once every five days” on this schedule:

Last name starting with A-C shop on dates ending with 0 and 5

Last name starting with D-G shop on dates ending with 1 and 6

Last name starting with H-L shop on dates ending with 2 and 7

Last name starting with M-R shop on dates ending with 3 and 8

Last name starting with S-Z shop on dates ending with 4 and 9

The county is also “strongly” recommending that both customers and employees cover their faces.

Other measures taking place for shoppers and stores:

People standing in line need to be at least 6 feet apart.

Disinfecting wipes need to be made available for customers to wipe down shopping carts, or those shopping carts must be properly disinfected.

Employees need to wear face masks and have the chance to wash their hands each hour.

Stores should limit customers to five people per 1,000 square feet.

The county’s health department said in a statement Wednesday that these measures are in line with what some other major retailers like Walmart and Giant Food already have in place.

