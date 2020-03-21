WATCH LIVE: Daily White House coronavirus briefing

WTOP has the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected hundreds of thousands around the globe. Watch and listen live.

WTOP has the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected hundreds of thousands around the globe.

The White House delivers daily briefings on the government response to coronavirus.

A livestream will appear below for each briefing. You can listen live at WTOP.com. And get updates from 103.5FM.

The White House’s Saturday, March 21 update is expected at 12:30 p.m.

More Coronavirus News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.