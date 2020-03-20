Regional utilities and coronavirus: What your provider is doing

A number of utilities that serve the D.C. region have announced plans to stop service disruptions during the coronavirus outbreak.

This is the status of the major utility providers in the area based on information available on March 20.

D.C.

Electric

Pepco

Suspending service disconnections and waiving late payment charges until at least May 1. Requests to start or stop service will be carried out as usual. Contact Pepco at 202-833-7500 if you are worried you may not be able to pay your bill.

Water

DC Water

Crews will not enter homes for non-emergency calls. Service disconnections are suspended and late fees have been waived. Those who fall behind on bills will be offered “more lenient repayment terms.” The utility asks customers to handle as much business online, or through its automated phone service at 202-354-3600.

Gas

Washington Gas

All walk-in offices are now closed in D.C., Winchester, Virginia, and Frederick, Maryland. Customer disconnections are now suspended and fees for late payments are waived. Emergency teams will respond to leak calls 24/7.

Internet

Comcast

If you’re having trouble paying your Xfinity bill, go online to your account and choose a later payment due date. Some fees will be adjusted for late payments starting from March 13. Low-income households may be eligible to receive broadband service for free for 60 days.

Verizon

Late fees are waived for 60 days starting March 16, and service will not be terminated. However, customers who are having trouble paying their bills due to a loss of income should call customer service to discuss their hardship.

RCN

Has not specifically posted a plan on its website, but according to Variety, it has pledged, along with a number of internet service providers, to not cut off service for the next 60 days.

DC Access

Suspending new installs and nonessential repairs. Those interested in DC Access in the future can join the waiting list.

Maryland

Electric

BGE

New disconnections have been suspended until at least May 1, and new late payment fees have been waived. Customers having difficulty paying their bills should contact the utility at 800-685-0123 to make arrangements for payment.

First Energy/Potomac Edison

The utility is not clearly offering a promise to avoid shut-offs and late fees. However, it is offering to work with customers having trouble paying their bills, to spread payments out over the course of the year.

Pepco

Suspending service disconnections and waiving late payment charges until at least May 1. Requests to start or stop service will be carried out as usual. Contact Pepco at 202-833-7500 if you’re worried you may not be able to pay your bill.

Water

WSSC

Water shut-offs for those who are having trouble paying their bills have been suspended, and late fees have been waived. In home, nonemergency work is canceled or postponed. Employees have been asked to work remotely.

Baltimore City Water and Waste

Water service will not be shut off due to non-payment of bills, and late fees will be waived. The utility will offer customers repayment plans if they fall behind in their bills.

Gas

Washington Gas

All walk-in offices are now closed in D.C., Winchester, Virginia, and Frederick, Maryland. Customer disconnections are now suspended, and fees for late payments are waived. Emergency teams will respond to leak calls 24/7.

Internet

Comcast

If you’re having trouble paying your Xfinity bill, go online to your account and choose a later payment due date. Some fees will be adjusted for late payments starting from March 13. Low-income households may be eligible to receive broadband service for free for 60 days.

Verizon

Late fees are waived for 60 days starting March 16, and service will not be terminated. However, customers having trouble paying their bills due to a loss of income should call customer service to discuss their hardship.

Virginia

Electric

Dominion Energy

Customers will not have service disconnected due to non-payment; those whose service was recently cut off can call to have service reactivated. Customers who usually pay bills in person should consider another method of making payments.

NOVEC

The Northern Virginia utility is suspending shut offs and late payment fees for 60 days. All members, however, are encouraged to continue paying their bills at this time. You may call the utility at 703-335-0500 to discuss payment options.

Water

Fairfax County Water Authority

In an update March 20, the county’s water authority said all its facilities are closed to the public indefinitely. Those who have payments due are asked to use the night deposit box or pay online. Construction site plans can be left in the IN/OUT box at 8570 Executive Park Ave. in Fairfax.

Arlington County Water

Arlington will not shut off any water service during the coronavirus outbreak.

Virginia American

Service shut offs will be stopped during the pandemic. If your water has recently been turned off, you’re encouraged to contact the utility to ask for service to be started again. Contact with customers will be limited.

Loudoun Water

The utility’s offices in Ashburn will be closed starting March 23. All disconnections and late payment fees are being suspended “for the time being.” Customers are asked to pay their bills online or use the payment drop box in Ashburn using a payment envelope. Construction plans and engineering questions should be submitted online.

Gas

Washington Gas

All walk-in offices are now closed in D.C., Winchester, Virginia, and Frederick, Maryland. Customer disconnections are now suspended and fees for late payments are waived. Emergency teams will respond to leak calls 24/7.

Columbia Gas

The utility is suspending shut offs for non-payment. Customers having trouble making payments should call the utility at 800-543-8911. Columbia Gas said it will offer its most flexible payment plans for customers who are dealing with a hardship.

Internet

Comcast

If you’re having trouble paying your Xfinity bill, go online to your account and choose a later payment due date. Some fees will be adjusted for late payments starting from March 13. Low-income households may be eligible to receive broadband service for free for 60 days.

Cox

Cox has multiple statements with information for customers on its website linked above. The service provider is making changes to upgrade the base speeds of some internet packages. Remote desktop support is available at no charge for customers who are unfamiliar working from home. Data usage overage fees have been suspended and a new level of service starting at $19.99 has been initiated.

Verizon

Late fees are waived for 60 days starting March 16, and service will not be terminated. However, customers having trouble paying their bills due to a loss of income should call customer service to discuss their hardship.

