As social distancing practices remain prevalent, pajama sales soar

As social distancing has forced many to work from home, pajama sales are soaring, according to one company.

For many, adjusting to working from home during the coronavirus outbreak has meant also adjusting to a new work wardrobe.

While some believe efficiency could increase if remote workers put on clothes they’d normally wear to the office, remaining in pajamas has become increasingly popular.

“I saw things pop,” said Ellie Badanes, owner of The Pajama Company. “A lot of PJ pants are selling.”

She said they’ve been seeing a steady uptick in pajama pants and lounge pants of all types.

“I think that’s maybe because this could be the new normal,” Badanes told WTOP. “People have been working two or three weeks now, and it’s settling in this won’t be for a week or so.”

She believes pajama pant sales in particular are increasing because while working remotely, many workers still have to appear on a video conference.

“Right now, my daughter, who is working from home, is downstairs on a video chat,” she said. “She’s wearing a great-looking top, but I know, and she knows, she’s wearing a great pair of pajama pants, but no one has seen it because she’s on a video chat.”

The company has seen enough of an upswing they even started a “working in pajamas” community on Facebook, so people can share their new work from home experiences.

