Fairfax County to close school buildings, cancel laptop distribution

Fairfax County schools are closed through April 10, but students were to have the opportunity to return to school buildings to collect items. But on Sunday, the school system announced that school buildings would be closed completely.

The public health emergency related to the novel coronavirus has led to the closure of Virginia public schools, but in Fairfax County, the school system is going one step further.

Fairfax County schools are closed through April 10, but county leadership initially considered giving students the opportunity to return to school buildings to collect items.

But Sunday, the school system announced that school buildings would be closed completely.

More Coronavirus News

All school administrative buildings are also closed until further notice, the school system announced, and only essential employees will be asked to report to work. All other employees will work remotely.

Food distribution will continue at 18 sites.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Annandale Terrace Elementary School, 7604 Herald St.,

Annandale Bailey’s Primary Elementary School, 6111 Knollwood Drive, Falls Church

Braddock Elementary School, 7825 Heritage Dr.,Annandale

Brookfield Elementary School, 4200 Lees Corner Rd, Chantilly

Burke School, 9645 Burke Lake Rd., Burke

Centre Ridge Elementary School, 14400 New Braddock Rd., Centreville

Crestwood Elementary School, 6010 Hanover Ave., Springfield

Cunningham Park Elementary School, 1001 Park St., Vienna

Dogwood ES, 12300 Glade Drive, Reston

Garfield ES, 7101 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield

Graham Road Community Center, 3036 Graham Rd., Falls Church

Fort Belvoir Upper Elementary School, 5980 Meeres Rd., Fort Belvoir

Hutchison Elementary School, 13209 Parcher Ave., Herndon

Hybla Valley Elementary School, 3415 Lockheed Blvd., Alexandria

London Towne Elementary School, 6100 Stone Rd., Centreville

Mount Vernon Woods Elementary School, 4015 Fielding St., Alexandria

Providence Elementary School, 3616 Jermantown Rd., Fairfax

Weyanoke Elementary School, 6520 Braddock Rd., Alexandria

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.