Baltimore confirms first coronavirus patient as DC region nears 100 total cases

Sunday morning began with news that Maryland had confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising that state’s total to 31.

Maryland’s news comes on the heels of Virginia reporting its first coronavirus-related death on Saturday night.

In a call Sunday, Gov. Ralph Northam confirmed the state’s total is now 45. “This is serious,” he said. “Everyone needs to take this seriously.”

“The health of Virginians in our communities is our most important priority right now,” Northam said. He noted that the state is banning events which include 100 people or more state-wide, and in the region close to Williamsburg, he urged people to avoid “public gatherings of all kinds, and if you’re planning to go to a church, bar or restaurant [in that area], I would encourage you not to do it.”

Northam was asked how close the state is to mandating a state-wide quarantine.

“This is a very fluid and dynamic situation, we have not mandated a quarantine, but we are encouraging people to avoid public gatherings of any kind,” the governor said. “If you’re planning an event with several people, you should cancel it, period.”

Also Sunday morning, the Alexandria Department of Health confirmed its second case.

The affected resident attended a conference in D.C. on Feb. 25 and came in close contact with someone later confirmed to have COVID-19. After beginning to feel unwell, the Alexandria resident self-quarantined, received treatment and evaluation from the city’s health department and Inova Alexandria Hospital, and is now doing well at home.

More Coronavirus News

One of the individuals who tested positive in Fairfax County is a teacher at Lynbrook Elementary School. It’s the first confirmed case involving staff at Fairfax County Public Schools.

Maryland announced Sunday it has embedded a dashboard that allows residents to zoom in by county on its health department web page dedicated to tracking coronavirus cases.

Today’s daily count from the @MDHealthDept shows that the state has 31 confirmed cases of #COVID19US. We have added FIVE cases since yesterday. https://t.co/9iLyYFFsYN — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 15, 2020

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Saturday there have been six additional confirmed cases, bringing the total to 16 positive cases in the District.

With the news on Sunday, the total number of coronavirus cases is now near 90 in the region. D.C., Maryland and Virginia have all declared states of emergency.

Almost all area schools have been canceled as school systems prepare to switch to distance learning and many local venues have shuttered their doors.

The Virginia Department of Health said the patient who died was a man in his 70s from the Virginia Peninsula, which is just north of Norfolk.

Health officials said he got the disease from an unknown source. The official cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.

Congressman Rob Wittman (D, Va. 1) said the man was from James City County.

“My heart breaks for that patient, their family, and all those affected around the world by this virus. My staff and I are working extremely closely with Governor Northam and his staff as well as the Virginia Department of Health to address this ongoing situation,” Wittman said in a statement.

Fairfax County had the highest number of confirmed cases in Virginia with 10.

Also on Saturday night, Mayor Bernard Young announced that a man in his 60s was the first coronavirus case confirmed in the City of Baltimore. The mayor activated the city’s Emergency Operations Center this week.

In a statement, Young said “I want all residents … to rest assured that the city preparing for this eventual outcome for more than a month, and we are well-suited to respond to this specific case.”

