Prince George’s County hospital needs elastic bands to make masks

Abigail Constantino

March 27, 2020, 11:05 PM

face masks
UM Prince George’s Hospital Center needs elastic bands to make face masks. (Courtesy Thomas Dernoga via Twitter)

Curled up on the couch lately? Take a stretch break and look for that bag of elastic bands in your junk drawer and donate them to a Prince George’s County, Maryland, hospital.

Council member Thomas E. Dernoga said in an email that UM Prince George’s Hospital Center needs elastic bands to make facial masks for staff in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The elastic bands have to be unused and 1/4 inches in width.


To donate, contact Dernoga at councildistrict1@co.pg.md.us, and one of the members of his team will pick them up. Package the elastic bands in a resealable plastic bag and place the bag in your mailbox or outside your door.

So far, about 87 masks have been made because of donations across the Prince George’s County.

