Prince George’s County hospital needs elastic bands to make masks

Curled up on the couch lately? Take a stretch break and look for that bag of elastic bands in your junk drawer and donate them to a Prince George's County hospital.

Curled up on the couch lately? Take a stretch break and look for that bag of elastic bands in your junk drawer and donate them to a Prince George’s County, Maryland, hospital.

Council member Thomas E. Dernoga said in an email that UM Prince George’s Hospital Center needs elastic bands to make facial masks for staff in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The elastic bands have to be unused and 1/4 inches in width.

District 1 office is collecting elastic bands (¼ inches in width) to make masks for UM Prince George’s Hospital. To donate, send an email to councildistrict1@co.pg.md.us. We ask you package the elastic bands in a plastic bag and place the bag in your mailbox or outside your door. pic.twitter.com/M7XKzmJTue — Tom Dernoga (@TomDernogaD1) March 27, 2020



To donate, contact Dernoga at councildistrict1@co.pg.md.us, and one of the members of his team will pick them up. Package the elastic bands in a resealable plastic bag and place the bag in your mailbox or outside your door.

So far, about 87 masks have been made because of donations across the Prince George’s County.

More Coronavirus News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.