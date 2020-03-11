Events at 9:30 Club, The Anthem, Lincoln Theatre postponed

Coronavirus concerns prompt concert promotions company I.M.P. to postpone D.C. events at the 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and The Anthem.

The coronavirus continues to postpone events around the D.C. area.

Concert promotions company I.M.P. announced that starting Thursday, all events scheduled at the 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and The Anthem, as well as “9:30 Club Presents” shows at U Street Music Hall, will be postponed for the remainder of March.

The move comes after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recommended that gatherings of 1,000 or more people be suspended until March 31.

Patrons who have tickets for Wednesday night’s shows can choose to attend as planned or contact I.M.P. for a refund.

Patrons who have tickets for other shows in March will be contacted by I.M.P. about rescheduling a new show date. If you are unable to attend on the new date, you may request a refund or tickets to another show of similar value.

“The health of our employees, patrons, community and artists is paramount,” I.M.P. communications director Audrey Fix Schaefer told WTOP. “We’re hoping everyone takes the precautions health experts have been sharing. We look forward to seeing everyone in April and beyond.”

Shows will resume according to schedule on April 1.