4 sites in Maryland will accept donations of medical, cleaning supplies

Four sites are being set up around Maryland for people to drop off medical and cleaning supplies.

If you’ve got some medical or cleaning supplies you’re not using, Maryland could sure use them right now during the coronavirus crisis, and they’re making it easy to drop them off.

Two private organizations — Maryland Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters and Adventist Community Services – are partnering with the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to set up four sites around the state to drop off supplies.

Here’s what they’re looking for (and ONLY what they’re looking for):

Unused N95 masks with or without valve.

Protective goggles in original packaging.

Unused nitrile gloves in original packaging.

Unused hospital gowns in original packaging.

Tyvek coats and bodysuits.

Bleach, Lysol, cleaning supplies – must be unopened and unused.

Face shields.

Hand sanitizer.

They’re not taking anything else – no handmade supplies, food or cash donations will be accepted. (The groups are asking anyone who can donate money to support local nonprofits and churches.)

The four locations:

The Washington Spencerville Korean Adventist Church, at 15930 Good Hope Road in Silver Spring (Corner of Route 198 and Good Hope Road; the entrance is right off Good Hope Road, in the lower parking lot).

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church, at 3105 Mallard Court, in Cambridge. (It’s visible from Maryland Route 50, and drop-offs happen in the parking circle.)

The Ellicott City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, at 3291 St. John’s Lane, in Ellicott City.

The Mt. Aetna Retreat Center, 10375 Retreat Way, in Hagerstown (it might also be listed on GPS as 21905 Mt. Aetna Road).

The sites are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. The people taking the donations will be wearing masks and gloves and will observe social-distancing rules.

Anyone with any questions should email the Emergency Management Agency.

