This ladder expert says this is how you should be climbing on to your roof

As we see more clear days with mild temperatures, more people will start checking off boxes on their spring home improvement lists. With that, you’re reminded to keep ladder safety top of mind.

While they’re a helpful tool, ladder-related incidents account for thousands of injuries each year and hundreds of deaths.

“These are virtually all preventable if you take the proper steps, if you have that proper training and awareness,” said Mike Van Bree, president of the American Ladder Institute.

According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, a staggering 500,000 people are treated for ladder-related injuries each year, and 300 die from their injuries.

March is National Ladder Safety Month, and during it, Van Bree is urging people to use care when using a ladder.

“It’s really four key points that we want to focus on, and that’s proper selection, inspection, setup and use,” Van Bree said.

With selection, he said, choose the right ladder for a job, whether it’s a job for a step ladder or something taller. Also, if you’re working around something electric, a fiberglass ladder is safest.

“Otherwise, aluminum is a great material and sometimes can be a little bit lighter,” Van Bree said.

Next, a ladder should be inspected to assure it is in proper working order.

“Make sure that there’s not any damage that has occurred, anything that’s loose, damaged, missing,” Van Bree said.

Next, he said proper setup is key, and that starts with making sure the feet of the ladder are on a firm and level surface.

“If somebody’s standing on a ladder, all those feet need to be supported, so you don’t have that teetering effect that could cause somebody to lose their balance,” he said.

Also, be cautious where you set up a ladder, so someone opening a door or even a car driving by won’t hit a ladder while it is in use.

You should always review the instructions for proper use of the type of ladder you selected for the job at hand.

With leaning ladders, Van Bree said those should be at a 75-degree angle from the ground, which reduces the risk of a slide out. If you intend to use the ladder to get onto an elevated surface, such as a roof, the ladder should extend three feet above that surface.

“So you’ve got something to hold on to as you get off the ladder and then back onto it,” Van Bree said.

Another source of injuries are people trying to carry items up a ladder when they shouldn’t be.

“You want to be able to maintain those three points of contact: Two hands, one foot; two feet, one hand. You just want to make sure that you’re maintaining that good, safe climbing position as you move up the ladder and begin your work,” Van Bree said.

Another piece of advice is to secure the ladder when possible, which could be by tying it off or having someone hold it from the bottom, especially if you are getting off onto a roof or another elevated surface.

“Those sorts of securement steps can cover some sins. If you make a mistake, having those securement steps taken can give you a better chance of not getting into trouble,” he said.

Finally, during stormy or windy weather, don’t use a ladder at all.

