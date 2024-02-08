Americans spend more on Super Bowl than Valentine’s Day, survey says

A new survey from RetailMeNot says Americans are going to spend a lot of money on Super Bowl parties this…

A new survey from RetailMeNot says Americans are going to spend a lot of money on Super Bowl parties this year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP/Charlie Riedel) A new survey from RetailMeNot says Americans are going to spend a lot of money on Super Bowl parties this year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP/Charlie Riedel) Going to the Super Bowl is expensive, especially this year with the game happening in Las Vegas. But Americans love a good party, and a good reason to party, and so the Super Bowl fits that bill too. A new survey says we’re going to spend a lot of money on those parties this year.

The new survey from RetailMeNot says the average amount being spent will come in at $189 this year, up from $125 last year. Most of the spending will, of course, be on food and drinks.

More than a third of people are shelling out money to have food delivered, and 21% of people say they’ll be buying whole meals from restaurants to watch the game.

“If it’s food and drinks that you’re after, you’re going to find really good savings at your grocery store, or even big box stores like Target,” said RetailMeNot editor Kristin McGrath. “Check the weekly ad. Look for those BOGO deals. If you’re entertaining a crowd and you can get a buy one, get one or a buy three, get one free offer on a certain snack or beverage, that’s going to definitely save you a lot of money.”

On top of the eating, McGrath says about 10% of those spending money this weekend are hoping to take advantage of sales to buy a new television. This is likely to watch football, as the highest-rated live broadcasts every year are already often NFL games.

Another stat from the survey seems to indicate that Americans have a greater love for football than their love for love.

“The average American is going to spend about 25 more dollars on the Super Bowl than they are on Valentine’s Day,” McGrath adds. “So it really, truly is the bigger event this year.”

“My guess is that for the Super Bowl, if people are spending money on it, they’re probably feeding a crowd, they’re probably having a gathering of some kind,” she explains. “And that means you’re probably going to have to spend more on food, food delivery, food prep and hosting than you would for just …your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day.”

Also, according to McGrath, “It just seems that there’s a lot more hype about the NFL in general this year.” Credit for that is due to the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hype, which she called the feel-good story of the year.

“There’s a lot more eyeballs on football in general and it just seems like people are you know, making that their February celebration this year,” she said.

