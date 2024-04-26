Colgate-Palmolive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $683 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $683 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $5.07 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.