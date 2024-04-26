Newell Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported a loss of $9 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported a loss of $9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 21 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 62 cents per share.

