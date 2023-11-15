Americans are about to spend billions shopping online. Are those packages protected?

In all, about $74 billion worth of packages are going to end up on doorsteps for the rest of this year. It's enough to keep porch pirates awfully busy over the next few weeks.

Last year just on Black Friday, more than $9 billion was spent online. In all, CNET says about $74 billion worth of packages are going to end up on doorsteps the rest of this year. It’s enough to keep porch pirates awfully busy over the next few weeks.

But how do you keep them from showing up at your house?

“A lot of package delivery carriers give you the option to track your package. That can be a very effective way because you will be able to see each stage of your package delivery,” said Cpl. Erik Marsh with Prince George’s County Police.

Or, you can also have your packages sent someplace besides your home. If you know someone who is home during the day when you might not be, that can be one option. Another option could be having them sent to your office.

“If you have your package and it takes two days to get here, what you can do is make arrangements for you to be home when you receive the package or you can use a trusted person to retrieve your package as well,” Marsh said.

You’re also starting to see more parcel lockers installed in places, especially in apartment complexes.

“We’re starting to see more of those,” said Marsh. Some retailers also offer lockers that can hold your online purchase until you’re able to go to the store and get them.

Have a doorbell camera? That alone may not be able to prevent a package from being stolen, but Marsh notes that it should provide police with evidence to try to identify whoever took your package. Still, he suggests taking other precautions as well.

A survey from CNET found that the average American will have nearly $300 worth of packages delivered this year. But Americans making more than $80,000 a year plan to spend over $500.