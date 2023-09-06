Where to find doughnuts with ‘elegance’? Sheetz

You can get your coffee buzz at Sheetz. Now you can get your sugar rush, too.

The gas and convenience store chain has added its own, fresh-baked doughnuts to the menu at all 680 locations, including Sheetz stores in Maryland and Virginia. Sheetz has its own master baker to thank for the doughnut recipes.

Master baker Lee Ann Adams, Manager of Bakery Development for Sheetz, was an associate professor of baking and pastry at The Culinary Institute of America. She has won several awards, and has competed for a place on the United States Bread Baking Team for the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie (World Cup of Bread Baking) in Paris. She was a three-time national finalist and a two-time team alternate in 2001, 2003 and 2006.

How these doughnuts bring ‘refinement’ to the table

The doughnuts aren’t your standard fare. The recipe uses layers of buttery, sweet European dough. They are fried and glazed with a sweet sugar syrup.

Flavors include Peanut Butter Cup, Cookies ‘n Cream, Strawberry Shortcake, Vanilla Galaxy, Turtle Brownie, Coconut Chocolate and Apple Fest Fritter. There’s also a classic glazed doughnut.

“While staying true to the original charm of these classic treats, we’ve infused a sense of refinement, elegance and innovation that cannot be found anywhere else,” Adams said.

The doughnuts are baked and shipped daily to Sheetz locations. Each treat packs at least 400 calories.

In 2021, Sheetz revived a donut-flavored beer in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing Company. Whacky-flavored beers have come and gone at Sheetz in the past, including a strawberry and banana milkshake flavored beer, and others made with coffee, watermelon-flavored gummies and even hot dogs.