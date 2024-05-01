Shops at Crystal City Underground given notice to vacate by end of October

Many shops in the Crystal City Underground in Arlington, Virginia, are shutting down, and the store "Real Jewelers," owned by Mory Zebhideh, is one of them.

Mory Zebhideh, owner of the store “Real Jewelers” at the Crystal City Underground shopping mall, has been at that Virginia location since 1990. He’ll soon need to leave.

Zebhideh was given an official notice Wednesday that he and the other shops located at the Arlington mall are being forced to vacate by the end of October.

“It’s been really tough here,” said Zebhideh, noting that the number of customers at the mall has been steadily dwindling, especially since the pandemic.

Many shops have already closed for good. In the mall, there are a number of empty stores with the lights off and the front doors locked.

“It looks kind of empty, and it’s going to look more empty,” Zebhideh said. “I’m not sure what they’re going to do with these hallways or the spaces that are here.”

People will still be able to use the hallways themselves, which are attached to the Crystal City Metro station and other nearby buildings.

The notice that Zebhideh received came from the property owner, JBG Smith.

“We have appreciated your tenancy over all these years, but we regret that we must now terminate the lease,” the notice said. “Since the commencement of the pandemic, and perhaps even before, the underground retail has been struggling as a retail venue.”

In a statement to WTOP, JBG Smith said the decision to close the retail operation of the Crystal City Underground mall was “difficult” and that “the retail landscape has shifted.”

“We are working with tenants as they relocate, offering flexibility during this period of transition,” according to the statement.

When asked where Zebhideh is going to move his business, he replied, “I wish I knew.”

He said the process will be difficult.

“There’s not enough time to study other locations, but it won’t be impossible,” Zebhideh said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.