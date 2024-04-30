Clorox: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51 million in…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $5.95 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.