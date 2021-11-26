BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » Food & Restaurant News » Sheetz brings back its…

Sheetz brings back its donut-flavored beer

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 26, 2021, 10:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Convenience store chain Sheetz has revived its donut-flavored beer, which was first rolled out on Black Friday last year.

SHEETZ DONUT FLAVORED BEER
(Photo SHEETZ)

The Happy Hole-idayz beer is available at 261 Sheetz stores in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans sell for $7.99 and will be available while supplies last.

The donut beer is brewed by Wicked Weed Brewing Company, and is made with one-pound of Sheetz Glazed Vanilla Donut Holes per barrel.

Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Wicked Weed describes the beer as a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley. It has 6% alcohol by volume.

In recent years, Sheetz has introduced its customers to a number of wacky flavored beers.

In May, Sheetz sold a limited-run strawberry and banana milkshake-flavored beer. Others have been brewed with coffee, hot dogs and watermelon-favored gummy rings.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS partners with DoD to draft 5G security evaluation methodology

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Airmen awaiting COVID vaccination exemptions must stay at current orders

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up