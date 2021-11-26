Sheetz brings back its donut-flavored beer

Convenience store chain Sheetz has revived its donut-flavored beer, first rolled out on Black Friday last year.

Convenience store chain Sheetz has revived its donut-flavored beer, which was first rolled out on Black Friday last year.

The Happy Hole-idayz beer is available at 261 Sheetz stores in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans sell for $7.99 and will be available while supplies last.

The donut beer is brewed by Wicked Weed Brewing Company, and is made with one-pound of Sheetz Glazed Vanilla Donut Holes per barrel.

Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Wicked Weed describes the beer as a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley. It has 6% alcohol by volume.

In recent years, Sheetz has introduced its customers to a number of wacky flavored beers.

In May, Sheetz sold a limited-run strawberry and banana milkshake-flavored beer. Others have been brewed with coffee, hot dogs and watermelon-favored gummy rings.